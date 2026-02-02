Veterans Memorial Stadium to Transition to Cashless Ballpark Experience for 2026 Season

Cedar Rapids, IA - In an effort to increase operational efficiency and provide guests with faster transactions, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce, Monday, February 2, 2026, that Veterans Memorial Stadium will join ballparks, stadiums and many other venues across the city, state and nation as a cashless venue beginning with the 2026 Minor League Baseball season and at all future team events at the ballpark.

The transition to cashless payments brings the ballpark in alignment with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball stadiums across the country, joining 29 MLB teams with cashless stadium experiences including the Kernels parent club, the Minnesota Twins.

"Veterans Memorial Stadium will join stadiums and ballparks across the country in transitioning to a cashless experience, creating a faster, more efficient and more secure payment system for fans," Kernels CEO Steve Brice said.

Credit, debit, and gift cards will be accepted at all locations inside the stadium, including the box office, team store and concessions.

Fans with cash will be able to exchange it for a stadium gift card at the team store and box office at the ballpark.

Questions? Fans can reach out to the Kernels by phone at (319) 363-3887 or by email at kernels@kernels.com.







