Whitecaps Announce New Drink Rail Area and Seating Upgrades at LMcU Ballpark

Published on November 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps are continuing to enhance the fan experience at LMCU Ballpark with the addition of a brand-new seat experience and several upgraded sections of fan seating. The new Drink Rail Seating Section, set to debut for the 2026 season, will replace the former bleacher section of 125 along the third base line.

Designed with comfort, space, and socializing in mind, the new area will feature:

Breathable mesh swivel seats with a drink rail, allowing fans to place their food and drinks on the counter (rail) in front of them

Dedicated servers for expedited food and beverage service for select menu items

In rows of 9, leaving ample space between seats for added comfort

Prime third base line views of all the action perfect for casual outings, families, groups and more

Individual Drink Rail Seats will be priced at $28 per game, with 5-game and 10-game ticket plans and group ticket opportunities available for fans who want to lock in their seats for multiple games or larger gatherings.

In addition to the new seating section, the Whitecaps are continuing their ongoing commitment to fan comfort by upgrading all remaining reserved sections from traditional bleacher-style benches to individual box seat chairs. This transformation will complete the multi-year process of replacing the original stadium seating with modern, more comfortable options.

"Our goal is to continuously improve the fan experience at LMCU Ballpark," said Shaun Pynnonen Whitecaps Director of Ticket Sales. "The new Drink Rail Seating Section adds a fun, social atmosphere for fans, while the ballpark-wide seating upgrades make sure every guest enjoys a comfortable, high-quality experience from the first pitch to the final out."

Fans interested in Drink Rail Seating or ticket plans can learn more by visiting whitecapsbaseball.com or contacting the Whitecaps Ticket Office at 616-784-4131.

Opening Day at LMCU Ballpark will take place on April 7, 2026 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Whitecaps individual game tickets go on sale Monday, December 1 at 10 am. Fans can also celebrate the holidays with exclusive ticket offers, including a Black Friday special featuring four undated tickets to a 2026 game and an exclusive Road to the Show card pack for just $60. In addition, from December 1 through January 1, fans can take advantage of the Holiday Double Play that includes one Opening Day Box Seat ticket and a Whitecaps beanie for only $29.99. Perfect for gift-giving or getting a head start on Opening Day plans!







