West Michigan Whitecaps Named Baseball America's 2025 MiLB Team of the Year

Published on December 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The awards keep rolling in for the West Michigan Whitecaps this offseason, as Baseball America has officially named the Whitecaps the 2025 Minor League Team of the Year, recognizing the West Michigan Whitecaps as the top performing club among all 120 teams across Minor League Baseball.

This prestigious national honor adds yet another highlight to a landmark year for the organization. Baseball America's MiLB Team of the Year honor is awarded to the club that demonstrates the strongest overall performance, player development impact, and organizational excellence throughout the season. It is considered one of the most respected distinctions in professional baseball.

"Our entire organization is grateful to the West Michigan community and the Detroit Tigers for the continued success and growth of Whitecaps Baseball. With so many deserving clubs across the MiLB system, it's truly an honor to be recognized by Baseball America for this award," said Whitecaps President, Steve McCarthy.

The Whitecaps delivered one of the most memorable seasons ever at LMCU Ballpark, finishing with a remarkable 96-39 overall record, including two post-season series sweeps and capturing their seventh Midwest League Championship. West Michigan's combination of elite pitching, timely hitting, a lineup filled with Detroit Tigers' top prospects, and consistent late-game heroics made them one of the most exciting teams in MiLB. With momentum from recent ballpark improvements, the Whitecaps also extended their streak of attendance growth to four straight years, drawing the highest average crowds the ballpark has seen in more than two decades.

"In 2016, we named the Rome Braves as our MiLB Team of the Year for their ability to blend young talent and on-field success. And then we watched the young talent from that team - Ronald Acuna Jr., Max Fried, Austin Riley and others - become the core of a successful Braves team for years to come," said J.J. Cooper, Editor-in-Chief of Baseball America. "West Michigan's 2025 team had a similar quality. In terms of on-field success, the Whitecaps were one of the best teams we've seen in the minors in years, but they also did it with a group of players who should become big league contributors, and in some cases stars, for years to come. That combination made this the easiest choice for Team of the Year in quite a while."

The Whitecaps now turn their attention to the 2026 season, aiming to carry their momentum into another summer of unforgettable baseball and community connection. The upcoming season begins Thursday, April 2 on the road against the Lake County Captains, before returning to LMCU Ballpark for the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7 against the Great Lakes Loons.

For tickets, team news, and more information, visit whitecapsbaseball.com







