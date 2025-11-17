Timber Rattlers Announce Deals for Snake Pit Team Store & 2026 Tickets During Holiday Season

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are offering special deals from their ticket department and the Snake Pit Team Store at Neuroscience Group Field for the Christmas Shopping season.

The ticket department has stepped up to the plate with the Ballpark Pass that will only be available online from November 25 through November 30. This special pass includes one grass berm ticket to every home game during the 2026 regular season for $99. There is also a Double Play Ballpark Pass with two grass berm tickets to every home game during the 2026 regular season for $149.

A Cyber Monday package includes eight undated vouchers, four passes to watch batting practice before a game, and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch prior to a game for $79 and will be available through the Timber Rattlers website only on Monday. December 1.

The Snake Pit has several special offers available for you to make your shopping easy and affordable. A mystery fitted hat will be available for $20 from

November 17 through November 23. All polo shirts in the store are set to be 50% off the regular price from November 24 through November 26. Free shipping on all orders over $20 will be available from Thursday, November 27 through Sunday, November 30.

The Cyber Monday Team Store Special on December 1 is 30% off purchases of $75 or more.

If you are a last-minute shopper, we will have a Last Chance to Guarantee Delivery by Christmas offer from Sunday, December 14 through Thursday, December 18 with Free Shipping for orders over $30.

The 2026 Kids' Crew presented by Jack's Frozen Pizza is available both at the store and

online starting Monday, November 24. This stocking stuffer for young baseball fans includes an official Kids' Crew jersey, youth sports sunglasses, six general admission tickets, and membership card with lanyard for $49 (with shipping and fees included). A Kids' Crew membership includes a 15% discount in the team store on future purchases.

Make sure you are following the Timber Rattlers on social media to learn about additional special offers and for the links to the Ballpark Pass and Cyber Monday ticket specials.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch at Neuroscience Group Field is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Ticket packages for full season and mini plans for the 2026 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







