2026 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Daily Specials

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Baseball is on the way! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing their promo calendar over the next four days to get you ready for their 2026 season! Opening Day is Thursday, April 2, which is in less than two months. Today, we unveil our Daily Promotions. Special appearances and theme nights for the season will be announced on Wednesday, theme nights with ticket packages are set to be revealed on Thursday, and the giveaways will be ready for you on Friday.

TUESDAY: Bang for Your Buck Night presented by The NEW Manufacturing Alliance. Enjoy Nathan's Famous All-Beef hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, mocktails, and 16-ounce domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2. Wisconsin Distributors will provide Bud Light wristbands to identify fans above the legal drinking age. Each wristband will be individually numbered with a winning number to be drawn on each of the ten Tuesdays with Timber Rattlers home games at Neuroscience Group Field for a lucky fan to win a prize compliments of Wisconsin Distributors.

WEDNESDAY: Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health. This popular promotion returns for fans aged 55 and older. Our Silver Foxes will receive a box seat ticket, Timber Rattlers hat, a hot dog or brat, and a beer or soda for just $28 at any of the eight Wednesday home games scheduled to start at 12:10pm courtesy of Network Health. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews and Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company. Sixteen-ounce craft beers are available for $3 to fans who are of legal drinking age during the eleven Thursday home games. Brews on Third is the place to find an amazing local craft beer that could become your new favorite. Salmon's Meat Products provides the official brats of the Timber Rattlers for $3. A new addition for Thursdays in 2026 is the $3 Celsius Mocktails.

FRIDAY: Kids Run the Bases is set for every Friday home game as children twelve and under can get on the field to run the bases after the game - or after the fireworks - courtesy of Menasha Corporation. Did we mention fireworks? We did! The first Friday Night Postgame Fireworks display is scheduled for Friday, May 29.

SATURDAY: Family Night. Enjoy some of our best promotions of the season to go along with Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Meijer after every Saturday home game of the season. Saturday postgame fireworks start on May 30.

SUNDAY: Brewers Sundays. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear a new Brewers-themed jersey for most of their Sunday home games in 2026. These jerseys will be available in an online charity auction for Timber Rattlers Give Back on August 31, the final Sunday home game of the regular season. Pregame Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen. Postgame autograph sessions are back and presented by Fox Cities Cards as well.

BARK IN THE PARK WITH TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA: We have partnered with Tito's Handmade Vodka to set up our left field berm to go to the dogs for six games this season. Bark in the Park is ready for May 15, May 28, June 23, July 9, August 2, and August 27. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations are admitted for free to all Bark in the Park games courtesy of Tito's. Plus, Tito's will donate $5 for every dog in attendance on Bark in the Park days - up to $2,500 - to The Hope Highway.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

