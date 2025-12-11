Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav Named High-A Executive of the Year by Minor League Baseball

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Rob Zerjav, president of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, was announced as the winner of the High-A Executive of the Year award by Minor League Baseball during the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida. Zerjav, a member of Wisconsin's front office since 1997, became president and general manager of the Rattlers after the 2002 season.

"The entire staff is extremely proud of Rob for being honored as Minor League Baseball's High-A Executive of the Year," said Ryan Moede, Timber Rattlers Vice President - Business Operations. "Rob's creativity, drive for success, and commitment to making every fan's experience the absolute best has created a top-notch culture within our organization and been the key to the team's growth and success."

Recognition is nothing new to Zerjav. Baseball America named him their Minor League Executive of the Year after the 2023 season. He has also won the Midwest League's Executive of the Year in 2007, 2012, and 2018.

In 2025, the Timber Rattlers surged to an attendance of over 236,000, the highest attendance for a season since 2016.

All revenue sectors from merchandise sales in the Snake Pit Team Store to corporate sales to special events followed the upward trend set by ticket sales.

Customer service, a major hallmark of the team's philosophy of "creating the best entertainment experience in Wisconsin so every guest walks away with a smile on their face and the desire to return", has continued to receive overwhelmingly positive reviews year over year while continuing to showcase a Net Promoter Score of 86+ surpassing the scores of high performing national brands like Amazon, Apple, and Costco.

Zerjav has also spearheaded a new off-season activity at Neuroscience Group Field with the debut of Holiday Lights - A Walkthrough Event that has opened to big crowds and enthusiastic reviews from those to attend this special event. Holiday Lights continues every night - except Christmas Eve - through January 3 with tickets available here.

"This recognition is very nice, personally, but a real testament to the complete Timber Rattlers organization," said Zerjav. "We have so many talented, creative and dedicated individuals that truly believe in our mission and I feel so fortunate to work with all of them on a daily basis."

"Specifically, I'd like to thank Ryan Moede, our VP of Business Operations, who would have been my selection for this award, to Aaron Hahn, our VP of Baseball & Stadium Operations, who really spearheaded our special events and added our first concert in six years as well oversaw our inaugural Holiday Lights, to Eric Dresang, our Controller, who was instrumental given all the transition our team went through in 2025," continued Zerjav. "We all have accomplished a great deal this past season and I am very excited about what we can continue to do to make a difference in our community."

The Rattlers have won numerous awards as organization over the years, including the National Larry MacPhail Award for promotional excellence in 2012. The Rattlers were also the league nominee for the MacPhail award in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and received the Midwest League's President's Award in 2005, 2018, and 2019. Wisconsin was a double winner at Minor League Baseball's Golden Bobblehead Award for Theme Night of the Year and Promotion of the Year in 2019. Baseball America also recognized the Timber Rattlers as the High-A Minor League organization of the year in 2022.

Zerjav and the front office are busy preparing for the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. The season opener is at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.







