Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2026 Bobbleheads

Published on October 21, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Bobbleheads are as much a part of baseball as homers and hotdogs. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are keeping that connection alive by announcing their 2026 Bobblehead Lineup. The Bobblehead Ticket Package for next season is available at this link right now!

Saturday, April 18 (1:10pm): Prince Fang presented by Dairy Queen - We have always thought of Fang T. Rattler as mascot royalty. This bobblehead, which will be given away on our first Princess Day, elevates Fang to the Ruling Class. Prince Fang's bobblehead is presented by Dairy Queen. Details on a pregame tea party for your princess will be made available soon.

Friday, May 1 (6:40pm): Granjeros de Wisconsin Luis Peña Granjeros presented by Bel Brands - MLB Pipeline ranks Luis Peña as the number two prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and the #18 prospect in baseball. To celebrate his time with the Timber Rattler at the end of the 2025 season and our first Copa de la Diversiόn game of 2026, Bel Brands and the Timber Rattlers have created this Luis Peña Granjeros de Wisconsin bobblehead.

Sunday, May 17 (1:10pm): Jesús Made presented by Engage Orthodontics - Jesús Made is the #1 prospect in the Brewers system. He is also the #4 prospect in baseballfor nowbecause the sky is the limit for Made. You better believe that we have a bobblehead of him to commemorate his time with the Timber Rattlers at the end of last season. This one is presented by Engage Orthodontics.

Sunday, May 31 (1:10pm): Jacob Misiorowski presented by Steinhafel's - These Jacob Misiorowski bobbleheads presented by Steinhafel's will go as fast as one of his pitches. The only way to guarantee you will receive this bobblehead of the 2023 Timber Rattler is to purchase a ticket package.

Sunday, June 14 (1:10pm): Jackson Chourio presented by Prevea Health - If you're a fan of Jackson Chourio, a fan of bobbleheads, or a fan Jackson Chourio bobbleheads, this one is for you as we have another Chourio bobblehead to you can add to your collection courtesy of Prevea Health.

Sunday, June 28 (1:10pm): Brice Turang Udder Tuggers - Brice Turang was in the lineup at Neuroscience Group Field when the Timber Rattlers first played as the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers. The Platinum Glove winner is in our bobblehead lineup for 2026 wearing that inaugural Udder Tuggers jersey.

Friday, July 10 (6:40pm): Wisconsin Frozen Pizza Slice presented by Jack's Frozen Pizza - Our alternate logos have alternate logos! The Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas took Minor League Baseball by storm last season with the Pizza Oven logo receiving its bobblehead. Our Wisconsin Frozen Pizza game in 2026 will include the Pizza Slice logo as a special bobblehead courtesy of Jack's Frozen Pizza.

Sunday, July 19 (1:10pm): Sal Frelick presented by Prevea Health- Sal Frelick is another former Timber Rattler who was a big part of the 2025 Milwaukee Brewers record-setting team, including that amazing double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the National League Championship Series. Super Sal gets his own bobblehead for next season presented by Prevea Health.

Wednesday, July 29 (6:40pm): Whiffer - Whiffer wanted to be a cowboy for his bobblehead this year. We wanted him to be a dinosaur since this bobblehead is scheduled for our Dinosaur Night promotion. We compromised. Whiffer is riding a dinosaur for the bobblehead. We stood strong on no cowboy hat though.

Saturday, August 29 (6:40pm): Flying Bratman presented by Salmon's Meat Products - The Wisconsin Brats received an amazing logo redesign in 2025 and that deserves its own bobblehead. The final game of Bratoberfest 2026 features the Flying Bratman bobblehead presented by Salmon's Meat Products.

Order a Bobblehead ticket package prior to October 26 to receive a 2026 Timber Rattlers Season Ticket Package Holder jersey. If you don't have a 2026 Bobblehead Ticket Package, you will need to be one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium to receive one of the bobbleheads available on the date of that game.

The Bobblehead Ticket Package may be purchased online through timberrattlers.com, in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field, or by calling (920) 733-4152.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at Neuroscience Group Field against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full season and mini plan ticket packages for the 2026 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







