Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Give Back Raises $55,000 Through Jersey Auctions in 2025

Published on October 14, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Timber Rattlers Give Back has announced that it has raised $55,000 through eleven jersey auctions that were held throughout the 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season.

"Thank you to our fans for making the 2025 jersey auctions successful. Jerseys were shipped all over the country this season, spanning from Connecticut to California," said Dayna Baitinger, Director of Community Relations for the Timber Rattlers. "Proceeds from the jersey auctions support the Timber Rattlers community programs such as Fang's Reading Club, Whiffer's Fitness Club, Youth Baseball Camps, You've Been Ticketed, and many more!"

The top three jersey auctions were:

Brewers Sunday: $9,280 Granjeros de Wisconsin: $7,500 Wisconsin Brats: $6,650

The three individual jerseys that raised the most money were:

Jesús Made Granjeros de Wisconsin: $1,705 Luis Peña Granjeros de Wisconsin: $1,705 Jesús Made Brewers Sunday: $1,615

The eleven jerseys that were auctioned during the 2025 season included the alternate identities of Wisconsin Brats, Lake Winnebago Shantymen, Wisconsin Udder Tuggers, Granjeros de Wisconsin, Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas, and 1940's Fauxback with the themed jerseys of Harry Potter™, Star Wars™, Yoopers, Brewers Sunday, and Patriotic.

Timber Rattlers Give Back is the official 501(c)(3) of the Timber Rattlers. It is dedicated to making a positive difference in our community. By using the platform made possible by Minor League Baseball and stadium ownership, we aim to provide financial support and help raise awareness of charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of education, youth sports, and basic needs.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at Neuroscience Group Field against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Ticket packages for full season and mini plans for the 2026 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







