2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Ticket Packages Available Now

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Season ticket packages for the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season are available now! Packages are available in seven-game, ten-game, half season, and full season options starting as low as $95.

All fans who purchase a ticket package before October 15 will receive an exclusive 2026 Timber Rattlers season ticket holder jersey (one jersey per seat in the package). Those who purchase a ticket package before March 1, 2026 will receive free tickets for Opening Day, 2026 and a Spring Pass with complimentary tickets to select games in April of next season.

Ticket Packages Available:

Full Season:

This is the one! All 66 games on the 2026 home schedule are yours!

Half Season:

A schedule that lets YOU decide which 33 games you want to attend in 2026. This package is available by contacting the ticket office at (920) 733-4152 or stopping by the Neuroscience Group Field box office.

Seven-Game:

Thursday Night Plan: Catch seven Craft Brews & Brats games from May through August featuring specials on amazing craft beers and tasty Wisconsin bratwurst

Office Escape: Take a long lunch or just get out of the office for seven Wednesday afternoon games during the 2026 season. The scheduled start time for the games in this package is 12:10pm. Plan accordingly.

Souvenir: Guarantee the seven giveaways that are in this package. This ticket means you don't need to be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates for these games.

Ten-Game:

Bang For Your Buck: Enjoy a Ten Tuesday night games with Bang for Your Buck specials on Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, beer, and Pepsi products.

Bobblehead: We are hard at work on our 2026 Bobblehead Lineup. You don't need to work that hard to guarantee receiving an entire set. Just purchase this ticket package to guarantee that you will get all ten bobbleheads.

Fireworks: There is nothing like a postgame fireworks display at Neuroscience Group Field. We picked out ten games with a good mix of Friday and Saturday shows. "OOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!"

Flex:

Mix and Match your favorite promotions in any seven-game or ten-game package with these flex plans for the summer. Contact the ticket office over the phone or in person about scheduling the games you would like to have in this package.

Seating options for all packages are Reserved Bleacher, Box, Club Level (padded seats), All-You-Can Eat, and Patio Tables.







