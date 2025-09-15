ALS Walk at Day Air Ballpark Set for Sunday, September 21

Published on September 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - Hundreds of walkers, teams, and community partners will gather on Sunday, September 21 at Day Air Ball Park to participate in WalkALS - Dayton, the region's premier event supporting people living with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

Organized by ALS United Ohio, WalkALS raises critical funds that allow the organization to provide free local services to individuals with ALS and their families across Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana.

This powerful, community-centered event welcomes people with ALS, families, friends, caregivers, and supporters for a joyful day of connection, remembrance, and hope. Participants often wear custom team t-shirts, carry banners in honor of loved ones, and unite in support of a shared goal-to end ALS.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Sunday, September 21, 2025

LOCATION: Day Air Ball Park

REGISTRATION & FESTIVITIES BEGIN: 9:30 AM

OPENING CEREMONY: 10:45 AM

WALK BEGINS: 11:00 AM

WALK DISTANCE: 2 miles (or simply enjoy the music, food, and celebration)

"The number of people we serve has grown substantially in recent years," said Marlin Seymour, President and CEO of ALS United Ohio. "WalkALS is how we ensure no one has to face this disease alone. Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping families right here in your neighborhoods."

ALS United Ohio provides a robust range of services including professional case management, medical equipment loans and purchases, financial grants, and education and exchange groups-all completely free of charge to those affected.

In addition to support services, ALS United Ohio is a vocal advocate at the state and federal level and proudly funds local and global research to find treatments and ultimately a cure.

This year's generous Walk sponsors include UC Health; Denier; Messer Construction; Faith Financial Advisors; Devol Design, Build, Remodel; Always Lifting Spirits; MedPace; Reliable Electric, Patient Aids, Premier Health; Innovative Pulmonary Partners; The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; OhioHealth; NuMotion; and many more.







