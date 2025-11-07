Dragons Diamond Club Event Center Now Open for Year-Round Bookings at Day Air Ballpark

Published on November 7, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The largest and most impactful addition to Day Air Ballpark since its original construction 25 years ago is now open and available for bookings!

The Dragons conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 5 to officially open the new Dragons Diamond Club event center at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District, 414 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton. Attendees received an exciting first look at the sparkling-new ballpark addition as warm autumn weather allowed for the event center's large windows to be opened, providing great views of the Day Air Ballpark playing field and surrounding areas. The fun event included a visit by Heater, the Dragons mascot, as well as a disc jockey, photo booth, and carving station provided by Pro Sports Catering.

Go to this link for video of the Dragons Diamond Club Events Center including moments from Wednesday's ribbon-cutting: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/s8b7poakb2cb6k13gm426n0tn7m85a0b

Additional video including interview clips from Wednesday's event: https://daytondragonscs.app.box.com/s/ukgms1ftnqj9pgzc70j981u782k639oy

Dragons President Robert Murphy and Executive Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brandy Guinaugh spoke to the audience at the ribbon cutting.

"Over 25 years ago, when professional baseball came to Dayton, the number one goal was to bring more people downtown," remembers Murphy. "A strong downtown means a strong region. Today, Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is part of a thriving downtown area, and we are so pleased and proud to be part of it. Now, with the opening of the Dragons Diamond Club, we will be contributing to the success of our downtown area 365 days a year, bringing people in our region together, and that's what Dragons baseball is all about."

"We are so excited and thrilled to open this magnificent and stunning Diamond Club," said Guinaugh. "We have over 5,000 square feet and can accommodate at least 225 seated guests, maybe more depending on the layout of your event, with lots of different types of events. The space is designed to accommodate all types of groups and we have already booked many. Holiday parties are very popular. Weddings and receptions, corporate events, proms. We are partnering with Professional Sports Catering and we look forward to catering to every need of your event."

The new event center offers expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, providing sweeping views of the field with a dynamic and memorable backdrop for any occasion. It features refined hospitality and a combination of modern sophistication with classic ballpark charm for an unmatched guest experience.

The Dragons Diamond Club can also be booked now for 2026 Dragons games, with 110 premium outdoor seats situated on the stadium's second level within a newly constructed overhang. Each pair of seats will be accompanied by a table, thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort and enhance the guest experience on game days.

For event inquiries and bookings, please visit daytondragons.com/specialevents or contact the Event Services team at (937) 228-2287 ext. 698.







Midwest League Stories from November 7, 2025

Dragons Diamond Club Event Center Now Open for Year-Round Bookings at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.