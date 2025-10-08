Dragons & Edison State Community College to Host Charger Country Showcase on October 12 at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons and Edison State Community College will host the Charger Country Showcase, a FREE softball and baseball doubleheader at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Sunday, October 12. Gates will open to the public at 1pm for the event, and no ticket is required for admittance.

The Edison State softball team will face off against the Wright State University Club softball team at 2pm. This will be a 7-inning game. The Edison State baseball team will square off with the Wilberforce University baseball team at 4pm. This will be a 9-inning game.

Guests can enjoy a variety of fun including:

Inflatables

Carnival games

Giant yard games

Dragons mascots

Raffle prizes

And more!

The first 50 guests in attendance will receive an Edison State branded gift. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase concession stand items to enjoy while cheering on the Chargers!

"We are excited to partner with Edison State Community College again this year to host the Charger Country Showcase," noted Dragons Team President, Robert Murphy. "This is a great way for athletes to showcase their talent and a good opportunity for the community to come out to the ballpark and support them at this free event."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Dayton Dragons to bring the Charger Country Showcase to Day Air Ballpark," noted Edison State Community College Director of Athletics Justin McCulla. "This is an incredible opportunity for our baseball and softball student-athletes to compete in a professional stadium and experience game day at the next level. The Dragons have been wonderful partners in helping us create a memorable experience for our teams and fans."

