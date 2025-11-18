Deck the Diamond Canceled for Tonight Due to Weather
Published on November 18, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
MOTHER NATURE: 1, HOLIDAY FUN: 0
Deck the Diamond on Tuesday, November 18 has been canceled due to inclement weather (even Santa himself cannot control the weather).
Those with tickets for tonight have had "undated" replacement tickets added to their account, digitally. They can use these replacement tickets on any Deck the Diamond date of their choice.
See here for available dates: https://www.dragonsdeckthediamond.com/ Fans may call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287, x290 or send an email at dragons@daytondragons.com.
