Cubs Host 3rd Annual Food & Toy Drive for Free Tickets

Published on November 18, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - For the 3rd year in a row, the South Bend Cubs are bringing holiday cheer by accepting food and toy donations in exchange for tickets. The Cubs are teaming up with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program to help families in need this holiday season.

Beginning November 18 and running through December 15, food and toy donations will be accepted at the Cubs Den Team Store. For every four (4) non-perishable food items (canned or bag) or new, unopened toy donated, you will receive one ticket voucher that can be exchanged for a field box ticket to a 2026 South Bend Cubs game on April 14, April 15, or April 28.

On Saturday, December 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the South Bend Cubs mascots Stu and Ivy along with members of the United States Marines will also host a special meet and greet at the Cubs Den as the food and toy drive comes to a close.

"We know this time of year can be difficult for families in our area and the South Bend Cubs want to help where we can by providing an incentive to donate," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing and Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "Last year, our fans donated over 700 pounds of food to the Food Bank and 1,200 toys to the Toys for Tots program. We are incredibly grateful to our fans from all over the region who donate and we hope to surpass those numbers again this year.

"The need for food assistance remains high for so many neighbors in the communities we serve," said Marijo Martinec, Executive Director and CEO for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. "So much about the holiday season is centered around family and food. The 43-day government shutdown, paused SNAP benefits, adding another layer to already strained charitable food system. We are humbled by our amazing community partner - the South Bend Cubs, for their continued support and helping stock the shelves for those who need it most."

Vouchers will be given at time of donation at the Cubs Den Team Store for every four (4) non-perishable food items (canned or bag) or new, unopened toys. Those vouchers can be exchanged once single game tickets become available in March. The Cubs Den Team Store is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

All food collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and all toys collected will be donated to the St. Joseph County Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. For food donations, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana accepts non-perishable food donations. For a list of items in need and items that cannot be accepted, click here. For the toy drive, Toys for Tots will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys, books, games, and stocking stuffers.







