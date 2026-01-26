Chicago Cubs Broadcaster Hosts Fundraiser for South Bend Cubs Foundation February 15

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Voice of the Chicago Cubs and National Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Pat Hughes will appear at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center on Sunday, February 15, for a special fundraising event benefiting the South Bend Cubs Foundation.

Tickets for Chat with Pat, in partnership with AUTOGRAPH1 and Sunny 101.5 FM, are on sale now. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. for general admission, with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $60 and include an all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and dip, salad, cookies, soda, and water. VIP tickets are $99 and include the buffet plus an exclusive private meet-and-greet with Hughes. Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 4:00 p.m.. Only 100 VIP tickets will be available. Alcohol will be available for purchase.

"As the cost of equipment rises and tournament entry fees increase, some ballplayers are left behind through no fault of their own," said Delvin Zinn, Performance Center Director of Baseball Development and Recruiting. "These fundraisers allow kids from families of all economic backgrounds to participate and compete. Our Foundation Travel Teams have experienced success both on and off the field, and we want to continue providing high-caliber opportunities for all of our players."

The mission of the South Bend Cubs Foundation is to revitalize participation in baseball by providing professional instruction, mentorship, and opportunities that teach life-advancing skills while instilling strong character values. In addition to on-field development, the Foundation offers tutoring, mentoring, and life-skills programming to support its members. More information is available at sbcubsfoundation.org or by emailing info@sbcubsfoundation.org. Chat with Pat is supported by AUTOGRAPH1, Sunny 101.5 FM, and SportsRadio 960AM WSBT.

Hughes has served as the "Voice of the Chicago Cubs" since 1995 and was honored with the prestigious Ford C. Frick Award in 2023, earning his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his tenure, he has worked alongside color analysts Ron Santo (1995-2010), Keith Moreland (2011-2013), and Ron Coomer (2014-present). In 2016, Hughes became the first Cubs radio announcer to call a World Series Championship clincher when Chicago defeated Cleveland in Game 7 on November 2.

Prior to joining the Cubs, Hughes spent 12 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, working alongside legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker. In April 2018, he called his 6,000th Major League Baseball game. His iconic phrases-such as "This ball's got a chance! Gone!" and "Get out the tape measure!"-remain synonymous with Cubs baseball and continue to resonate with fans across Chicago.







