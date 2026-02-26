Dragons to Begin 2026 Single-Game Ticket Sales on Monday, March 2

DAYTON, OHIO - Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2026 home games will go on sale to the public Monday, March 2 at 10:00 am. The Dragons 26th Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 7 when they host the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 pm in the heart of the Water Street District.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16

May: $18

June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6

May: $8

June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 9:00 AM to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. on Sundays, and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287.

SPECIAL TICKET DATES

Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Each Sunday the Dragons will host post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. Children 11 and under can round the bases and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside of the ballpark. There will be post-game Kids Run the Bases on Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 25, as well.

Police and Fire Nights presented by LION

In partnership with LION and the Dayton Police Department, the Dragons will host Police Night at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, June 25. Police Night presented by LION will highlight local enforcement members before and during the Dragons game against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Additionally, the Dragons will partner with LION to honor the Dayton Fire Department on Thursday, August 6 where local firefighters will also be highlighted during the Dragons game against the Great Lakes Loons.

Tickets to Dragons Police and Fire Nights are $17.50 with additional fees and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Police Night will be donated to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and $7.00 from every ticket sold for Fire Night will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

For more information on Police Night visit: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/policenight

For more information on Fire Night visit: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/firenight

National Entertainment Acts at Day Air Ballpark

This season, fans can see special entertainment acts including BirdZerk! on June 13 and ZOOperstars on June 14.

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. BirdZerk! has been named the top minor league baseball promotional act by sports business columnist Darren Rovell.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr.

The popular Team Zoom Canine Entertainment act will appear at Day Air Ballpark on June 12.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions include Saturday, April 11 at 1:05 p.m. and Saturday, April 25 at 1:05 p.m. The Dragons do not play on Mondays. Gates open one hour prior to game time unless noted.







