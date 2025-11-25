Dayton Dragons Foundation to Launch 50/50 Raffle to Benefit the Dayton Foodbank

Published on November 25, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO---The Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union are set to launch a special 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting The Dayton Foodbank.

The raffle will begin on Friday, November 28 and continue through Sunday, December 21, 2025. One lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit The Dayton Foodbank. The starting jackpot will begin at $5,000.

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and online to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation" said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "We're excited to host sales online and at Deck the Diamond from November 28 to December 21 this Holiday Season, to benefit a great organization in the Dayton Foodbank. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union and WDTN in making this event happen."

"Day Air Credit Union is proud to once again partner with the Dayton Dragons to support the Holiday 50/50 Raffle," said Joe Eckley, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Day Air Credit Union. "Proceeds benefiting The Dayton Foodbank will make a real difference for local families in need and reflect our shared commitment to lifting up the Dayton community."

Raffle tickets are now available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts:

1. $10.00 receives Two (2) Raffle Tickets; or

2. $25.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

3. $50.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one (1) entry into the raffle. Fans must be 18 years or older and be in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. The winning ticket number will be announced on December 22, 2025. Buy tickets now and find the official rules at www.DaytonDragons5050.com

This online 50/50 raffle website uses geo-tracking; you must be located in the state of Ohio when you participate. As such, you must allow location settings on your computer/device for it to recognize your location and to participate. There may be some instances where a work/company computer will block the site. If this occurs, please note you should be able to use your cell phone or personal device or home computer to participate.

The Dayton Dragons Foundation provides necessary funding and resources to support countless donations, charitable giving requests, in-kind donations, unique game experiences, and community-wide programs which the Dragons support every year. We know our work will never be complete when it comes to building ourselves into the fabric of the Dayton region, which is why we strive to do more and make a larger impact through our position as Dayton's hometown team. All of this isn't possible without assistance from you, to help build the Dayton Dragons Foundation.

The Foodbank has served as the primary source of food for hunger relief in the Miami Valley. The Foodbank helps the community through a network of partner agencies by acquiring and distributing food and provides the infrastructure for more than 110 member pantries, community kitchens and shelters that serve in the hunger relief network in Montgomery, Geen, and Preble counties. The Foodbanks work goes beyond just hunger and food scape, but also has commitments to disaster relief, workforce development, and community development.

To learn more about the Dayton Foodbank, you can visit their website at www.thefoodbankdayton.org







