CBTF to Host 4th Annual Family Walk for the Cure on October 25 at Day Air Ballpark

Published on October 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) will host its 4th Annual Family Walk for the Cure on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402. The two-mile walk begins at 9:00 AM and raises awareness and funds for children affected by brain and spinal cord tumors.

The event will celebrate the courage, strength, and leadership of local families and professionals navigating the challenges of childhood brain tumors and honor community members dedicated to supporting survivors and their families. In partnership with Dayton Children's Hospital, CBTF will recognize Dr. Krishnamallika Mutyala, pediatric endocrinologist at Dayton Children's Hospital, for her commitment to patients and families.

"There are over 4,600 children diagnosed with a brain tumor each year, and we feel the impact right here in Dayton," said Stacia Wagner, CBTF President.

"This walk raises awareness and supports family programs while sending teen and young adult survivors to our regional camps. Dayton Children's Hospital is building a stellar neuro-oncology program, and we aim to support the entire family throughout this journey. Our goal is to ensure no family faces this challenge alone while we continue working toward a cure." Proceeds from the walk fund CBTF's local programs, including family support services, scholarships for survivors and siblings, and fun activities that reach hundreds of Dayton-area families each year.

This year's theme is Superheroes and Superpowers, with highlights including character visits from A Moment of Magic OSU and Central Ohio Ghostbusters, raffles, face painting, scavenger hunt and a Halloween costume contest.

We want to thank Solvita and Dayton Children's for sponsoring and making this event possible.

Registration is free and open now at CBTF Walk Registration. Donations can be made online at CBTF Dayton Family Walk Fundraising Page or at the event.

Founded in 1988 by parents, physicians, and friends, CBTF is the nation's leader in quality-of-life programs for families affected by pediatric brain and spinal cord tumors. CBTF supports families from diagnosis throughout the brain tumor journey and funds vital research, scholarships, conferences, retreats, and support groups for patients, survivors, and families. For more information, visit cbtf.org.







