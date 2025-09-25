Dragons Finish #3 Among 120 Teams in Attendance for 2025 Season

Published on September 25, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons finished the 2025 season with the third highest attendance average among the 120 teams across all levels of Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™).

The Dragons finished the year with a per-game attendance average of 7,785 per home date (63 home openings). This was the fourth straight year that the Dragons have finished among the top three across all levels of Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons full-season attendance total of 490,468 ranked seventh among all Minor League teams (note that Triple-A teams have nine additional scheduled home dates compared to the Dragons classification of High-A).

The Dragons finished first among the 60 Class-A teams in professional baseball, ranking #1 among Class-A teams for the 25th consecutive season (every year of the Dragons existence). The Dragons also led the Midwest League in attendance for the 25th straight year.

The Dragons finished #1 among all teams below the Triple-A level (Single-A and Double-A) for the 19th straight season. There are 90 teams below the Triple-A level in professional baseball.

Additionally, the Dragons also hosted many other events at Day Air Ballpark in 2025 including the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds (Reds final spring training game of 2025), 16 high school baseball games featuring local schools, college baseball, 5k run/walk, beer fest, charity walks, and movie nights. In the upcoming weeks/months, Day Air Ballpark will host a new holiday light show called Deck the Diamond, and the Dragons will open a new event center, the Diamond Club.

The Dragons are owned and operated by Diamond Baseball Holdings.

"Our staff works extremely hard to create a fun, family-friendly unsurpassed customer service experience at Day Air Ballpark," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President.

"When you combine that effort with our location in the heart of the Water Street District, the end result is a great sports entertainment experience for our fans every time they attend a game. The big question is, why do we work so hard? Simply put, Dayton Dragons fans are the best fans, so worthy of our best efforts to provide them with the best Dragons experience possible. We are thankful and grateful for all our fans."

2025 Rankings by Average Per Home Date

Minor League Baseball Top 10 (All Classifications; 120 Teams)

Team

Lehigh Valley IronPigs AAA 8,242 585,167 71

Indianapolis Indians AAA 7,817 570,677 73

Dayton Dragons 63

Columbus Clippers AAA 7,330 513,085 70

Nashville Sounds AAA 7,042 500,002 71

Worcester Red Sox AAA 6,901 455,467 66

Richmond Flying Squirrels AAA 6,768 446,679 66

Albuquerque Isotopes AAA 6,765 493,849 73

Las Vegas Aviators AAA 6,559 491,889 75

Durham Bulls AAA 6,467 485,021 75

Midwest League

Team Average Total Dates

1 Dayton Dragons 7,785 490,468 63

2 West Michigan Whitecaps 5,829 373,025 64

3 Fort Wayne TinCaps 5,118 327,542 64

4 South Bend Cubs 4,770 305,311 64

5 Lansing Lugnuts 4,242 275,713 65

6 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3,753 236,441 63

7 Great Lakes Loons 3,151 195,332 62

8 Lake County Captains 2,702 170,233 63

9 Cedar Rapids Kernels 2,363 151,222 64

10 Peoria Chiefs 2,361 139,287 59

11 Quad Cities River Bandits 2,319 153,042 66

12 Beloit Sky Carp 1,849 112,808 61

