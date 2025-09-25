Dow Diamond Expands Commitment to Sustainability with New Solar Array

Published on September 25, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are thrilled to announce a partnership between Hemlock Semiconductor and Jinko Solar to provide a newly-updated solar panel array at Dow Diamond.

"Solar panels at Dow Diamond isn't a new concept for us; we've always made every effort since ground was broken on the stadium to be as energy efficient as possible," said Loons President & General Manager Chris Mundhenk. "Sustainability and sports can share the same field and we are fortunate to have partners like HSC and Jinko Solar that share common values in the sustainability arena. Their generosity and expertise in solar made this project become a reality."

The new system, located on the south side of Dow Diamond near the outfield parking lot, replaces an older solar array that was installed at the stadium almost 20 years ago. The upgraded array features 80 of JinkoSolar's high-efficiency EAGLE® Modules, containing U.S. polysilicon from Hemlock Semiconductor. JinkoSolar's EAGLE® Preserve takeback and recycling program has already recycled the decommissioned solar panels, reinforcing the Loons' long-standing commitment to sustainability.

"We're excited to team up with the Loons and Hemlock Semiconductor to power Dow Diamond with next-generation solar," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "These panels are built with polysilicon made right here in Michigan, proving that American materials and JinkoSolar's technology can deliver clean energy and real community impact. And while the original solar panels were not ours, we made sure to recycle them through our EAGLE® Preserve program, because sustainability doesn't stop at installation."

Midland-based Blasy Electric played a key role in project management and the installation of the modules. The new system will generate up to 50,000 kilowatt hours for the ballpark annually.

"We believe that sustainability starts at home, and Dow Diamond is a home base for so many in our community," said Phil Rausch, Corning Division Vice President of Commercial for Solar and Hemlock Semiconductor Senior Vice President of Commercial. "This solar array harnesses the most affordable energy source of the 21st century, using a foundation made of our hyper-pure polysilicon manufactured right here in the Great Lakes Bay Region. We're proud to support a project that reflects our shared values and delivers lasting benefits to the region we call home."

The Loons have been committed to maintaining Dow Diamond as a best-in-class facility in recent years. Ahead of the 2024 season, a state-of-the-art LED field lighting system was installed as part of $4.7 million investment throughout the ballpark. Other improvements as part of that project included expansion of the protective netting areas, new video surveillance and door access control systems, new wall padding, as well as significant improvements and renovations to numerous locker room areas.







Midwest League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.