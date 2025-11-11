Johnny Dukes Named MWL Clubhouse Manager of the Year

Published on November 11, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the winners of the Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Home and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards for each of the full season minor leagues. Great Lakes Loons Home Clubhouse Manager Johnny Dukes was selected as the winner for the Midwest League.

"Minor League Baseball is proud to recognize 33 outstanding individuals and their staffs for exceptional contributions during the 2025 season," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. "Their commitment to delivering the best possible playing conditions and clubhouse experiences for our players and coaches is truly appreciated."

Dukes has been the heart and soul of the Loons clubhouse since 2014, bringing more than a decade of dedication, professionalism, and passion to the role. Before stepping into the position, Johnny worked in multiple areas of the Loons organization, gaining a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver a first-class experience both on and off the field.

"Johnny Dukes received several unsolicited call-out compliments for his attitude and helpfulness in our end of season surveys," said Los Angeles Dodgers Player Care Coordinator Carly Todd. "His overall treatment of players and their guests was unmatched."

When Dukes assumed the clubhouse manager role, he immediately brought stability and energy to a position that had seen frequent turnover. Ten seasons later, that same enthusiasm continues to define his leadership. Johnny strikes the perfect balance between service and structure - providing unwavering support to players and staff while setting clear expectations that help foster accountability and respect.

"Dukes wasn't just a clubby, he was family," said Loons pitcher Payton Martin. "Day in and day out, he was working 110% to provide a comfortable atmosphere and a positive vibe for those around him. Never a bad day with Dukes as your clubhouse manager."

The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2025 season.

Johnny Dukes is more than a clubhouse manager - he's an ambassador for everything the Loons stand for. His commitment to service, consistency, and culture made him an exceptional candidate for the award. Everyone associated with the Great Lakes Loons would like to extend their heartfelt congratulations to Johnny Dukes on being named Midwest League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

