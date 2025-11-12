South Bend Cubs Michael Pearson Wins Second Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award

Published on November 11, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced the 2025 Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards and for the second time in three seasons, Michael Pearson, the South Bend Cubs Visiting Clubhouse Manager earned the Midwest League honors.

Pearson just completed his third season with South Bend after having managed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans clubhouse the prior 12 seasons.

"You hear a lot about how great the South Bend Cubs hospitality is when coming to a game at Four Winds Field, but that same Gold Standard of services also applies to the teams that visit South Bend, "said South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown. "Michael has embraced that philosophy since day one and is no surprise he's won this award two of the last three seasons. Whether you're visiting the concession stands or taking the field, everyone who walks through our doors deserves a world class experience and we could not be more proud to see Michael honored with this award."

The award is voted on by the managers and coaching staffs through surveys conducted at the end of each road trip.

As the Visiting Clubhouse Manager, it is their responsibility to ensure the visiting team has all of their needs met which includes food service, laundry, equipment management, and more.







