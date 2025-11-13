South Bend Cubs 2026 Black Friday Ticket Package on Sale November 28

SOUTH BEND, IN - For over 10 years, the South Bend Cubs Black Friday ticket package has been the most popular offering during the holiday season. Beginning at midnight on Friday, November 28, the 2025 edition will be available for purchase. Only 100 packages are available.

The offer includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home game. NEW FOR 2026: the Black Friday ticket & parking vouchers will be added to the purchaser's online account. This will give fans the flexibility to redeem or transfer these vouchers online as early as March 1.

Like last year, this package also includes four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, a $25 Cubs Den Team Store gift certificate and $20 in Cubbie Cash. The Cubs Den gift certificate can be used immediately or can be saved to shop during the season. Gift certificate expires September 30, 2026. Cubbie cash can be used at the Box Office, any Four Winds Field concession stands, in-stadium games, and the Cubs Den Team Store.

Valued over $260, this all-inclusive holiday bundle is $119 with only 100 available for purchase. Ticket packages can be purchased starting at midnight on Friday, November 28 at SouthBendCubs.com. Packages must be purchased online and are not available by phone or at the Box Office. Package price does not include $10 processing and handling fee.

The Cubs Den Team Store has also announced their 2025 Holiday Sale schedule which include one day flash sales and their annual Black Friday deals. More details are available.

The South Bend Cubs kickoff the 2026 season at home as they welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits to Four Winds Field on April 3 for a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with fireworks after the game. Season tickets and group packages are available now by calling the box office at (574) 235-9988.







