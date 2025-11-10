South Bend Cubs Donate over $150,000 to Local Charities During the 2025 Season

Published on November 10, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







As part of the South Bend Cubs mission to be a steward of the community, the organization has donated over $150,000 to local community organizations in 2025. These donations have come in a variety of ways including the Cubs Concessionaire Program, a program designed for non-profit groups can receive a portion of food & beverage sales for their organization.

"Being a good community leader is at the core the South Bend Cubs mission," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Over the last four years, our Concessionaire program has donated nearly $400,000 to local not for profit organization that help brighten and engage with those in our community who need the most help. As we move into the fifth year of the program, we're looking for more organizations to join this wonderful program."

Non-profits that would like to participate in the Concessionaire Program, must provide a 501-C3 certificate as well as a COI (certificate of insurance) for their group. The group leader must also pass a background check. Once all requirements have been met, dates can be scheduled with the Director of Food & Beverage for Four Winds Field.

Groups can receive a flat rate donation or a portion of the sales from their concession stand or portable cart. Organizations looking for more information and to sign up for the 2026 season should contact Nick Geyer, by emailing [email protected].

The Concessionaire program is just one of many ways the Cubs gave back to area organizations in 2025. An additional $95,000 was donated as part of programs like the charity jersey auctions, Strike Our Hunger, Home Run for Life, Hits for Hunger, Cubs Foundation 50/50 raffle, as well as various in-kind and ticket donations.

In addition to direct giving, the South Bend Cubs have partnered with organizations like the Special Olympics, Junior Achievement, and First Tee Michiana to host community wide fundraisers at Four Winds Field.

South Bend Cubs mascots Stu & Ivy have also appeared at a number of community events and non-profit galas around the region to help raise money for these organizations.







Midwest League Stories from November 10, 2025

South Bend Cubs Donate over $150,000 to Local Charities During the 2025 Season - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.