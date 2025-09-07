Loons Close 2025 Season with 9-5 Win; De Paula, Munoz and Wagner Each Homer

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (72-58) (38-27) had three three-run innings, finishing their season with a 9-3 win over the Lake County Captains (74-58) (39-27) on a partly cloudy 62-degree Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Logan Wagner finished the season as the Midwest League leader in RBI with 76. The 21-year-old belted a three-run home run in the sixth, his 15th longball of the season, and made it 9-2. Wagner played in 122 of the 130 games for Great Lakes, the most of any player.

- Josue De Paula completed his second stint and his 150th game with the Loons with a two-hit and three RBI performance. The Dodgers' No. 1 prospect hit a towering three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Lake County's Alonzo Richardson in the fourth inning.

- Great Lakes got on the board in the third inning. Samuel Munoz, in his 20th game with Great Lakes, mashed his first High-A homer. Jackson Humphries would walk two, and the Loons added two more runs off a Jake Gelof RBI single and an error at third base.

- Six different pitchers took the mound in Eastlake for Great Lakes. Logan Tabeling earned the win and provided 4.2 innings. He worked around four walks, permitting only two earned runs. Reynaldo Yean collected the final three outs, finishing his season with 10.2 scoreless innings.

- Lake County went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Rounding Things Out

The Great Lakes achieved their sixth consecutive winning season with a 72-58 record. The Loons 38 second-half wins are the most in a half since the first half of 2023, when they won the Midwest League East Division Championship.

Up Next

The 2026 Great Lakes Loons season begins in 208 days on Friday, April 3rd, as the Loons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Check out Loons.com and the Great Lakes Loons on social media during the off-season.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







