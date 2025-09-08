TinCaps Drop Season Finale
Published on September 7, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost their 2025 season finale on Sunday, 5-0 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).
Center fielder Kai Roberts went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and a stolen base for Fort Wayne (56-75, 25-41) in the loss. The Utah grad finishes the campaign reaching base safely in 14 of his final 16 games and stole 30 bases in 2025.
Left-handed reliever Braian Salazar struck out five in his 1 innings of work in his third career appearance at the High-A level. He joined the team before last week's series, along with starter Mikael Miralles.
West Michigan (92-39, 48-18) used five total pitchers for the fourth time this series in their shutout effort. Shortstop Woody Hadeen drew four walks in five plate appearances, and Jackson Strong launched a solo homer with two outs in the sixth, his second of the series.
Next Game: Friday, April 3, 2026 vs. Great Lakes
