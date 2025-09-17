Miguel Mendez and Garrett Hawkins Named Midwest League All-Stars

September 17, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps pitchers Miguel Mendez and Garrett Hawkins have been named 2025 High-A Midwest League All-Stars, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday.

The two are the first TinCaps pitchers to earn postseason all-star selections since Fort Wayne moved to High-A in 2021. They combined for 15 wins and 130 strikeouts.

The No. 5 Padres prospect, according to MLB.com, Miguel Mendez, made 12 starts for the TinCaps. Following his promotion to Fort Wayne on May 9, Mendez tossed 63 1/3 innings and struck out 70. The 23-year-old's 1.32 ERA led the Midwest League among arms with at least 50 innings pitched, while his .180 batting average against ranked sixth. Both totals are the lowest in TinCaps history among arms with at least 50 innings tossed.

Mendez, a native of the Dominican Republic, received Midwest League Pitcher of the Month honors in July after going 3-1 without allowing an earned run and striking out 28 while holding opponents to a .132 batting average. The San Diego Padres promoted Mendez to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

After not pitching in a professional baseball game for 702 days due to injury, TinCaps reliever Garrett Hawkins returned to Fort Wayne in a new role and rewrote the record books. From April 27 until his promotion to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1, Hawkins did not allow a run for 34 consecutive innings (26 appearances), the longest scoreless innings and appearances streak in Fort Wayne franchise history. Finishing at 38 consecutive innings, it ended as the longest scoreless innings streak in Minor League Baseball since at least 2005.

The No. 18 Padres prospect finished the year tied for second in the MWL in wins (8), sixth in saves (8), and third in strikeouts among relievers (60). His 1.43 ERA ranked third among relievers with at least 40 innings pitched.

