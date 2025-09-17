Minor League Baseball Announces High-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners

Published on September 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL) News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league award winners and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification in Major League Baseball's player development system.

MIDWEST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Callan Moss* Quad Cities Kansas City .270/.372/.418, .790, 7 HR, 70 RBI

Second Base Jefferson Rojas South Bend Chicago (NL) .278/.379/.492, .871, 11 HR, 44 RBI

Shortstop John Peck West Michigan Detroit .307/.364/.452, .816, 10 HR, 59 RBI

Third Base Izaac Pacheco West Michigan Detroit .258/.388/.499, .887, 17 HR, 68 RBI

Catcher Jacob Cozart Lake County Cleveland .229/.344/.364, .708, 7 HR, 38 RBI

Outfield Max Clark West Michigan Detroit .285/.430/.427, .857, 7 HR, 47 RBI

Outfield Josue De Paula Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .263/.406/.421, .827, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 32 SB

Outfield Kendall George Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .295/.409/.370, .779, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 100 SB

Designated Hitter Alfonsin Rosario Lake County Cleveland .268/.362/.490, .852, 16 HR, 47 RBI

Utility Jadher Areinamo** Wisconsin Milwaukee .297/.355/.463, .818, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Josh Hartle Lake County Cleveland 22, 10-2, 2.35, 100, 8.71, .195

Starting Pitcher Miguel Mendez Fort Wayne San Diego 12, 7-3, 1.32, 70, 10.27, .180

Starting Pitcher Tyson Hardin Wisconsin Milwaukee 11, 4-3, 2.34, 62, 9.68, .258

Starting Pitcher Andrew Sears West Michigan Detroit 20, 7-4, 2.95, 94, 10.28, .208

Reliever Garrett Hawkins Fort Wayne San Diego 32, 8-1, 1.43, 60, 12.27, .116

Reliever Colin Fields West Michigan Detroit 32, 8-2, 1.64, 80, 10.91, .169

*- traded to Pittsburgh on July 31, 2025, in exchange for left-hander Bailey Falter.

**- traded to Tampa Bay on July 26, 2025, in exchange for catcher Danny Jansen.

Manager of the Year Tony Cappuccilli West Michigan Detroit 92-39, Best record in MiLB since 1997

Most Valuable Player Izaac Pacheco West Michigan Detroit .258/.388/.499, .887, 17 HR, 68 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Josh Hartle Lake County Cleveland 22, 10-2, 2.35, 100, 8.71, .195

Top MLB Prospect Kevin McGonigle West Michigan Detroit .372/.462/.648, 1.110, 7 HR, 39 RBI

NORTHWEST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Charlie Szykowny Eugene San Francisco .276/.339/.478, .817, 21 HR, 85 RBI

Second Base Michael Arroyo Everett Seattle .269/.422/.512, .934, 15 HR, 39 RBI

Shortstop Colt Emerson Everett Seattle .281/.388/.453, .841, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Third Base Cutter Coffey Vancouver Toronto .273/.359/.427, .786, 11 HR, 62 RBI

Catcher Cole Messina Spokane Colorado .259/.358/.382, .740, 7 HR, 42 RBI

Outfield Lazaro Montes Everett Seattle .268/.387/.572, .959, 18 HR, 50 RBI

Outfield Jared Thomas Spokane Colorado .330/.427/.495, .922, 11 HR, 45 RBI, 22 SB

Outfield Bo Davidson Eugene San Francisco .309/.412/.507, .919, 10 HR, 56 RBI

Designated Hitter Ryan Waldschmidt Hillsboro Arizona .268/.415/.447, .862, 9 HR, 43 RBI

Utility Braylen Wimmer Spokane Colorado .302/.376/.503, .879, 14 HR, 53 RBI, 26 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Daniel Eagen Hillsboro Arizona 19, 7-5, 2.49, 132, 12.16, .184

Starting Pitcher Gage Stanifer Vancouver Toronto 18, 4-5, 3.20, 115, 13.62, .204

Starting Pitcher Ryan Johnson Tri-City Los Angeles (AL) 12, 4-3, 1.88, 65, 10.20, .196

Starting Pitcher Fernando Perez Vancouver Toronto 20, 6-4, 3.05, 84, 8.01, .242

Reliever Chay Yeager Vancouver Toronto 25, 4-2, 1.77, 43, 10.85, .126, 4 SV

Reliever Tyler Cleveland Everett Seattle 23, 0-0, 0.86, 37, 10.63, .107, 2 SV

Manager of the Year Jeremiah Knackstedt Eugene San Francisco 81-51, reached league championship series

Most Valuable Player Lazaro Montes Everett Seattle .268/.387/.572, .959, 18 HR, 50 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Daniel Eagen Hillsboro Arizona 19, 7-5, 2.49, 132, 12.16, .184

Top MLB Prospect Colt Emerson Everett Seattle .281/.388/.453, .841, 11 HR, 51 RBI

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Will Bush Asheville Houston .247/.370/.441, .811, 12 HR, 36 RBI

Second Base Sam Antonacci Winston-Salem Chicago (AL) .279/.425/.412, .837, 4 HR, 29 RBI, 27 SB

Shortstop Konnor Griffin Greensboro Pittsburgh .325/.432/.510, .942, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 33 SB

Third Base Jacob Reimer Brooklyn New York (NL) .284/.384/.502, .886, 8 HR, 39 RBI

Catcher Chris Suero Brooklyn New York (NL) .240/.382/.455, .837, 13 HR, 51 RBI, 25 SB

Outfield Esmerlyn Valdez Greensboro Pittsburgh .303/.385/.592, .977, 20 HR, 57 RBI

Outfield Keith Jones II Hub City Texas .270/.406/.451, .857, 10 HR, 35 RBI

Outfield Carson Benge Brooklyn New York (NL) .302/.417/.480, .897, 4 HR, 37 RBI

Designated Hitter Jeral Perez Winston-Salem Chicago (AL) .244/.315/.448, .763, 22 HR, 70 RBI

Utility Aron Estrada Aberdeen Baltimore .284/.369/.429, .798, 5 HR, 40 RBI, 30 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher David Davalillo Hub City Texas 11, 4-1, 2.12, 68, 12.00, .170

Starting Pitcher Michael Forret Aberdeen Baltimore 16, 1-2, 1.51, 76, 11.46, .152

Starting Pitcher Kyle Carr Hudson Valley New York (AL) 22, 8-6, 1.96, 104, 7.84, .190

Starting Pitcher Josh Trentadue Hub City Texas 15, 1-2, 1.15, 71, 11.69, .148

Reliever Hueston Morrill Hudson Valley New York (AL) 33, 4-1. 0.42, 38, 11.37, .110, 6 SV

Reliever Eric Loomis Hub City Texas 25, 3-0, 1.80, 55, 14.14, .116, 4 SV

Manager of the Year Blake Butler Greensboro Pittsburgh 88-43, 2nd-best record in the minors

Most Valuable Player Esmerlyn Valdez Greensboro Pittsburgh .303/.385/.592, .977, 20 HR, 57 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Kyle Carr Hudson Valley New York (AL) 22, 8-6, 1.96, 104, 7.84, .190

Top MLB Prospect Konnor Griffin Greensboro Pittsburgh .325/.432/.510, .942, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 33 SB







Midwest League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.