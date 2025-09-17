Minor League Baseball Announces High-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners
Published on September 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL) News Release
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league award winners and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification in Major League Baseball's player development system.
MIDWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Callan Moss* Quad Cities Kansas City .270/.372/.418, .790, 7 HR, 70 RBI
Second Base Jefferson Rojas South Bend Chicago (NL) .278/.379/.492, .871, 11 HR, 44 RBI
Shortstop John Peck West Michigan Detroit .307/.364/.452, .816, 10 HR, 59 RBI
Third Base Izaac Pacheco West Michigan Detroit .258/.388/.499, .887, 17 HR, 68 RBI
Catcher Jacob Cozart Lake County Cleveland .229/.344/.364, .708, 7 HR, 38 RBI
Outfield Max Clark West Michigan Detroit .285/.430/.427, .857, 7 HR, 47 RBI
Outfield Josue De Paula Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .263/.406/.421, .827, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 32 SB
Outfield Kendall George Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .295/.409/.370, .779, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 100 SB
Designated Hitter Alfonsin Rosario Lake County Cleveland .268/.362/.490, .852, 16 HR, 47 RBI
Utility Jadher Areinamo** Wisconsin Milwaukee .297/.355/.463, .818, 11 HR, 51 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Josh Hartle Lake County Cleveland 22, 10-2, 2.35, 100, 8.71, .195
Starting Pitcher Miguel Mendez Fort Wayne San Diego 12, 7-3, 1.32, 70, 10.27, .180
Starting Pitcher Tyson Hardin Wisconsin Milwaukee 11, 4-3, 2.34, 62, 9.68, .258
Starting Pitcher Andrew Sears West Michigan Detroit 20, 7-4, 2.95, 94, 10.28, .208
Reliever Garrett Hawkins Fort Wayne San Diego 32, 8-1, 1.43, 60, 12.27, .116
Reliever Colin Fields West Michigan Detroit 32, 8-2, 1.64, 80, 10.91, .169
*- traded to Pittsburgh on July 31, 2025, in exchange for left-hander Bailey Falter.
**- traded to Tampa Bay on July 26, 2025, in exchange for catcher Danny Jansen.
Manager of the Year Tony Cappuccilli West Michigan Detroit 92-39, Best record in MiLB since 1997
Most Valuable Player Izaac Pacheco West Michigan Detroit .258/.388/.499, .887, 17 HR, 68 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Josh Hartle Lake County Cleveland 22, 10-2, 2.35, 100, 8.71, .195
Top MLB Prospect Kevin McGonigle West Michigan Detroit .372/.462/.648, 1.110, 7 HR, 39 RBI
NORTHWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Charlie Szykowny Eugene San Francisco .276/.339/.478, .817, 21 HR, 85 RBI
Second Base Michael Arroyo Everett Seattle .269/.422/.512, .934, 15 HR, 39 RBI
Shortstop Colt Emerson Everett Seattle .281/.388/.453, .841, 11 HR, 51 RBI
Third Base Cutter Coffey Vancouver Toronto .273/.359/.427, .786, 11 HR, 62 RBI
Catcher Cole Messina Spokane Colorado .259/.358/.382, .740, 7 HR, 42 RBI
Outfield Lazaro Montes Everett Seattle .268/.387/.572, .959, 18 HR, 50 RBI
Outfield Jared Thomas Spokane Colorado .330/.427/.495, .922, 11 HR, 45 RBI, 22 SB
Outfield Bo Davidson Eugene San Francisco .309/.412/.507, .919, 10 HR, 56 RBI
Designated Hitter Ryan Waldschmidt Hillsboro Arizona .268/.415/.447, .862, 9 HR, 43 RBI
Utility Braylen Wimmer Spokane Colorado .302/.376/.503, .879, 14 HR, 53 RBI, 26 SB
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Daniel Eagen Hillsboro Arizona 19, 7-5, 2.49, 132, 12.16, .184
Starting Pitcher Gage Stanifer Vancouver Toronto 18, 4-5, 3.20, 115, 13.62, .204
Starting Pitcher Ryan Johnson Tri-City Los Angeles (AL) 12, 4-3, 1.88, 65, 10.20, .196
Starting Pitcher Fernando Perez Vancouver Toronto 20, 6-4, 3.05, 84, 8.01, .242
Reliever Chay Yeager Vancouver Toronto 25, 4-2, 1.77, 43, 10.85, .126, 4 SV
Reliever Tyler Cleveland Everett Seattle 23, 0-0, 0.86, 37, 10.63, .107, 2 SV
Manager of the Year Jeremiah Knackstedt Eugene San Francisco 81-51, reached league championship series
Most Valuable Player Lazaro Montes Everett Seattle .268/.387/.572, .959, 18 HR, 50 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Daniel Eagen Hillsboro Arizona 19, 7-5, 2.49, 132, 12.16, .184
Top MLB Prospect Colt Emerson Everett Seattle .281/.388/.453, .841, 11 HR, 51 RBI
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Will Bush Asheville Houston .247/.370/.441, .811, 12 HR, 36 RBI
Second Base Sam Antonacci Winston-Salem Chicago (AL) .279/.425/.412, .837, 4 HR, 29 RBI, 27 SB
Shortstop Konnor Griffin Greensboro Pittsburgh .325/.432/.510, .942, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 33 SB
Third Base Jacob Reimer Brooklyn New York (NL) .284/.384/.502, .886, 8 HR, 39 RBI
Catcher Chris Suero Brooklyn New York (NL) .240/.382/.455, .837, 13 HR, 51 RBI, 25 SB
Outfield Esmerlyn Valdez Greensboro Pittsburgh .303/.385/.592, .977, 20 HR, 57 RBI
Outfield Keith Jones II Hub City Texas .270/.406/.451, .857, 10 HR, 35 RBI
Outfield Carson Benge Brooklyn New York (NL) .302/.417/.480, .897, 4 HR, 37 RBI
Designated Hitter Jeral Perez Winston-Salem Chicago (AL) .244/.315/.448, .763, 22 HR, 70 RBI
Utility Aron Estrada Aberdeen Baltimore .284/.369/.429, .798, 5 HR, 40 RBI, 30 SB
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher David Davalillo Hub City Texas 11, 4-1, 2.12, 68, 12.00, .170
Starting Pitcher Michael Forret Aberdeen Baltimore 16, 1-2, 1.51, 76, 11.46, .152
Starting Pitcher Kyle Carr Hudson Valley New York (AL) 22, 8-6, 1.96, 104, 7.84, .190
Starting Pitcher Josh Trentadue Hub City Texas 15, 1-2, 1.15, 71, 11.69, .148
Reliever Hueston Morrill Hudson Valley New York (AL) 33, 4-1. 0.42, 38, 11.37, .110, 6 SV
Reliever Eric Loomis Hub City Texas 25, 3-0, 1.80, 55, 14.14, .116, 4 SV
Manager of the Year Blake Butler Greensboro Pittsburgh 88-43, 2nd-best record in the minors
Most Valuable Player Esmerlyn Valdez Greensboro Pittsburgh .303/.385/.592, .977, 20 HR, 57 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Kyle Carr Hudson Valley New York (AL) 22, 8-6, 1.96, 104, 7.84, .190
Top MLB Prospect Konnor Griffin Greensboro Pittsburgh .325/.432/.510, .942, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 33 SB
Midwest League Stories from September 17, 2025
- De Paula and George Recognized as 2025 Midwest League All-Stars - Great Lakes Loons
- Miguel Mendez and Garrett Hawkins Named Midwest League All-Stars - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Minor League Baseball Announces High-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners - MWL
- Three Captains Named 2025 Midwest League All-Stars, Josh Hartle Named 2025 Midwest League Pitcher of the Year - Lake County Captains
- Areinamo, Hardin Named Midwest League Postseason All-Stars - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Cubs Infielder Jefferson Rojas Named Postseason Midwest League All-Star - South Bend Cubs
- We Are the Champions, My Friends - West Michigan Whitecaps
- The West Michigan Whitecaps Are Midwest League Champions, Defeat Kernels 3-1 to Take the Crown - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.