De Paula and George Recognized as 2025 Midwest League All-Stars

Published on September 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons have two players selected to the Midwest League All-Star Team. Josue De Paula and Kendall George were two of the three outfielders chosen for the 2025 season.

Josue De Paula was second in the Midwest League in walks with 81 in 98 games. The Brooklyn, New York native, who turned 20 on May 24th, played 93 games as a teenager with Great Lakes dating back to last season. With the Loons in 2025, De Paula posted a .827 OPS with 12 home runs and 44 RBI.

The outfielder took home MVP honors at the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game, with a three-run home run in the National League's 4-2 victory. In the final week of the Great Lakes season, he had two homers, three doubles, and seven walks, gaining Midwest League Player of the Week honors on September 7th, and following the accolade, he earned a promotion to Double-A Tulsa.

Kendall George led Minor League Baseball in stolen bases with 100. The 20-year-old was the fifth player in MiLB in the last 20 years to amass 100 swipes. George shattered the Loons previous stolen base record of 73, achieved by Dee-Strange Gordon in 2009.

The outfielder stole six bases on May 18th at Dow Diamond versus Lake County. He became the fourth player in Midwest League/High-A Central history with a six-stolen-base game. The previous franchise record for most steals in a game was four.

The Humble, Texas native was the best Great Lakes position player in the second half of the season. He was a .345 hitter with 74 of his 100 stolen bases and tabulated 46 walks to 30 strikeouts in those 59 games. George, overall, was a .295 hitter with a .779 OPS in 111 games.

De Paula and George were both members of the Loons opening day roster.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.