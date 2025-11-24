Loons Announce Game Times, Important Dates for 2026 Season

Published on November 24, 2025

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce the full slate of game times, along with highly-anticipated dates for Fireworks Loontaculars presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, School Kids Days presented by Central Michigan University, and other important dates for the upcoming 2026 season. For a full list of game times for all 66 home games, visit loons.com.

Opening Day

The 19th season of Loons baseball gets underway with Opening Day presented by MISS DIG 811 on Friday, April 3, at Dow Diamond against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. In total, four of the 12 games in April will be weekend dates that feature day baseball all beginning at 1:05 p.m.

School Kids Days

The Loons will welcome thousands of students from across the Great Lakes Bay Region back to the ballpark with two School Kids Days presented by Central Michigan University. On both Tuesday, May 12, and Tuesday, May 19, the gameday atmosphere transforms into an immersive experience for K-12 students that puts them first! With activities throughout the game, each kid is sure to return home with stories and photos of laugh-out-loud moments they'll cherish for the rest of the school year. Both games will begin at 11:05 a.m.

Fireworks Loontaculars

Some of the biggest nights of the season will be capped off by a Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. With exciting plans in the works for each of the 11 evenings, fans won't want to miss the dazzling displays launched from center field. The first two shows in May have first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All other fireworks nights will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 - West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday, May 23 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Saturday, June 6 - Lansing Lugnuts

Thursday, June 18 - Lake County Captains

Saturday, June 20 - Lake County Captains

Saturday, July 11 - Dayton Dragons

Friday, July 17 - West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday, July 18 - West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday, August 1 - Fort Wayne TinCaps

Saturday, August 15 - South Bend Cubs

Saturday, August 29 - Lansing Lugnuts

Must-See May

Next spring, the Loons will play 15 home games in the first 24 days of May, culminating with a homestand over Memorial Day Weekend. That stretch will see the Loons host the West Michigan Whitecaps for the first of their two trips to Midland from May 12-17. With no games scheduled on Memorial Day across Minor League Baseball, the Loons will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers that week leading up to Memorial Day from May 19-24.

In-State Foes

There's always an extra something in the air whenever the Lansing Lugnuts or West Michigan Whitecaps come to town. Fans of all three Michigan teams in the Midwest League have a reputation for following their teams in big numbers around the state throughout the summer. Nearly a third of all home games in 2026 will feature the Loons taking on an in-state rival.

May 12-17 - West Michigan Whitecaps

June 2-7 - Lansing Lugnuts

July 17-19 - West Michigan Whitecaps

August 25-30 - Lansing Lugnuts

Ticket Packages Available Now

With a variety of options ranging from voucher packs and 5- and 10-game mini plans, to bronze, silver and gold memberships, there's a ticket package tailored for every Loons fan. Included with every package: Never-a-Wasted-Ticket Program, unlimited ticket exchanges, the same great seats every game, exclusive membership events, easy payment options, playoff priority and premium seating upgrades. All memberships and mini-plans are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (989) 837-BALL or visiting loons.com.

Promotional Schedule

While fans can expect to start hearing about different promotions as early as January 2026, the full promotional schedule will be released on Monday, February 16.

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 2.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







