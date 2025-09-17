Areinamo, Hardin Named Midwest League Postseason All-Stars

Published on September 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Two former Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, who are on opposing sides in a 2025 Southern League South Division playoff series, are on the same Midwest League Postseason All-Star Team. Tyson Hardin was named as one of the starting pitchers and Jadher Areinamo is the utility player for this year's team which was announced by Minor League Baseball this afternoon.

Hardin was 4-3 with a 2.34 ERA, 62 strikeouts, and nine walks in 57-2/3 innings over eleven starts with the Timber Rattlers. He had a seven-inning, complete-game, two-hit shutout with no walks and six strikeouts in a 1-0 win over the Beloit Sky Carp on May 16. Hardin was promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Southern League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, on June 18.

Areinamo has earned a spot on the Midwest League Postseason All-Star team for the second consecutive year. He was the second baseman in 2024. This season, Areinamo hit .297 with eleven homers, 51 RBI, and an OPS of .818 in 94 games with Wisconsin before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays organization on July 28. The Brewers received catcher Danny Jansen while Areinamo was sent to the Montgomery Biscuits, Tampa's Southern League affiliate.

In his last two seasons with Wisconsin, Areinamo played 204 games with 237 hits, 21 homers, and 119 RBI. He won the Midwest League batting title with a .301 average in 2024.

The Shuckers and Biscuits played game one of their best-of-three playoff series last night in Montgomery, Alabama with Biloxi dropping a

7-2 decision. Game two is scheduled for Biloxi, Mississippi on Thursday. If needed, game three will be Friday in Biloxi.

There have been five Timber Rattlers named to the Midwest League Postseason All-Star Team since the league moved to the High-A classification for the 2021 season:

2025:

Starting Pitcher: Tyson Hardin

Utility Player: Jadher Areinamo

2024:

Relief Pitcher: Craig Yoho

Second Baseman: Jadher Areinamo

2022:

Relief Picher: Cam Robinson

The schedule has been announced for the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. Ticket packages for next season are available

online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.