Timber Rattlers Offer Sconnie Plan and Holiday Ticket Packages

Published on October 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It is never too early to think about baseball, and it is never too early to start shopping for Christmas. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers combine both of those thoughts into one action! Special packages are available now for you to finish your holiday shopping and get ready for the 2026 Timber Rattlers season.

Holiday Packages presented by Kwik Trip and Sconnie Plans for next season may be purchased now!

The Holiday Package includes four undated vouchers for the 2026 home schedule, a single-game parking pass, a Timber Rattlers Winter Hat, and a $5 gift card from Kwik Trip.

The Sconnie Plan includes an exclusive 2026 Sconnie Plan t-shirt and an order of cheese curds with ten undated vouchers. This plan allows the person who receives your gift the ability to select numerous ways to use their vouchers. They can attend ten home games alone, take you with them to five games, or bring you and eight other friends to one game. It's up to them.

Holiday Pack: Reserved Bleacher Seat $55 or Box Seat $65

Sconnie Plan: Grass Seat $99, Reserved Bleacher Seat $119, or Box Seat $149

Other ticket packages are also available for Christmas, including the 2026 Bobblehead Ticket Package, Full-Season, Half-Season, and seven or ten-game mini-plans.

To order any of the available ticket packages, contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152, click on the links provided in this article, or stop at the Timber Rattlers Box Office between 9:00 am and 5:00pm from Monday through Friday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at Neuroscience Group Field against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.







