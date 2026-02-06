Submit Entries to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2026 Food Fight Presented by Salmon's Meat Products

GRAND CHUTE, WI - A Wisconsin dietary staple is the base fans will use for their entries in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2026 Food Fight presented by Salmon's Meat Products. The starting point for recipes this year is a Salmon's Bratwurst. Whip up a meal using Salmon's original Brat, Badger, Italian, or Jalapeño & Pepper Jack Brat. If your entry is selected as the winner, it will be on the concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field.

Submit your recipe to this link between now and Friday, February 20. Five finalists will be selected from entries with the Final Five to be announced on Friday, February 27 through the Rattlers website and social media channels. A vote to select the 2026 Food Fight Champion will be held from February 27 through Sunday, March 8.

The winner of the 2026 Food Fight presented by Salmon's Meat Products will be revealed on the Timber Rattlers Facebook Live at noon on Thursday, March 12.

The winner of the 2025 Food Fight was the 3 Little Pigs Grilled Cheese sandwich. Past winners have been the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger, the Show Sandwich, and Gyro Waffle Fries.

The person who created the 2026 Food Fight winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a game.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







