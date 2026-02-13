2026 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Giveaways

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers close out their series of 2026 promotional calendar announcements with all the scheduled giveaways for the season. Check the items on the slate for this year and make your plans to come out to Neuroscience Group Field.

Most of these giveaways are limited to the first 1,000 fans to attend the game on the day scheduled. If you would like to guarantee a giveaway, you may order a bobblehead ticket package, a Souvenir 7 ticket package, or a season ticket package that includes these dates.

2026 BOBBLEHEADS:

Add to your collection with ten bobbleheads on the 2026 schedule. Purchase a bobblehead package to guarantee a game ticket and the bobblehead scheduled for that night.

Saturday, April 18: Prince Fang presented by Dairy Queen Friday, May 1: Luis Peña presented by Merkts Sunday, May 17: Jesús Made presented by Engage Orthodontics Sunday, May 31: Jacob Misiorowski presented by Steinhafels Sunday, June 14: Jackson Chourio presented by Prevea Health Sunday, June 28: Brice Turang Udder Tuggers Bobblehead presented by Sport-o-Motive & Best Western Friday, July 10: Frozen Pizza Slice Bobblehead presented by Jack's Sunday, July 19: Sal Frelick presented by Prevea Health Wednesday, July 29: Dinosaur Whiffer presented Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin Saturday, August 29: Bratzooka featuring the Flying Brat presented by Salmon's Meat Products

2026 SOUVENIR 7:

Seven games with a giveaway scheduled for each night. If you purchase a Souvenir 7 package, you will guarantee receiving each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the game that night to receive the giveaway!

Saturday, April 19: Brewers Sunday Timber Rattlers Short-Sleeved Hoodie courtesy of Creative Imprint Sunday, May 3: Whiffer Kickball Jersey presented by Pepsi Friday, June 12: Jesús Made Los Granjeros Jersey presented by Boldt Friday, June 26: Jacob Misiorowski Udder Tuggers Jersey presented by CoVantage Credit Union Sunday, July 12: Brewers Sunday Timber Rattlers Baseball Hat presented by SCHEELS Sunday, August 2: Seat Cushion presented by Titletown Wednesday, August 26: To Be Announced

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

Thursday, April 2 - Top Prospect Mini-Poster: The first 2,000 fans to attend Opening Night of the 2026 season will receive a poster featuring top Milwaukee Brewers prospects. This item is made possible by Blue Print Service Company, Inc.

Saturday, April 4 - Sal Frelick Jersey: All fans to attend this game will receive Sal Frelick Timber Rattlers jersey from Network Health.

Thursday, June 25 - Udder Tugger Car Decal: Show your support as you drive around America's Dairyland with a Wisconsin Udder Tuggers Car Decal from Blue Print Service Company, Inc.

Friday, July 31 - Neon Foam Glow Stick: A great giveaway for our first Neon Night is courtesy of Focus.

Friday, August 21 - Adjustable Baseball Hat: Children's Wisconsin presents an adjustable Timber Rattlers baseball cap.

Daily Promotions were announced on Tuesday. Special appearances and theme nights were announced on Wednesday. Theme Night Ticket Packages were announced on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







