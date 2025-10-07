Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Fang's Reading Club Registration Is Open for 2025-26 School Year

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Fang's Reading Club for the 2025-2026 school year is open for registration. Reading coordinators and teachers may enroll their classes in this popular program that encourages reading development in children from pre-K through sixth grade starting today. Fang's Reading Club is presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Timber Rattlers Give Back.

Students who meet all the goals set for their program receive a free Timber Rattlers game ticket with a hot dog and soda voucher as part of their school's Family Night in 2026. There will be a special prize waiting for those who complete the program at the ballpark when they attend their game!

Participation in this program is an easy fundraiser for participating schools. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will donate a portion of each ticket sold for each school's Family Night back to the school.

Registration can be done by sending an email to Dayna Baitinger at dbaitinger@timberrattlers.com. Download the Reading Club brochure for this school year at this link for more information.

Participating teachers and coordinators have the flexibility to design the program to meet the needs of the students at their school.

Fang's Reading Club provides the following:

An introductory letter to be sent to parents at the start of the program.

Baseball related verification aids to help parents and teachers track the progress of participants.

Information to aid schools in setting up their Family Night at Neuroscience Group Field.

An easy, online ticket ordering option.

There were 165 schools and over 35,000 students registered as participants in the program during the last school year.

Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3) of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, was established in 2019 and dedicated to making a positive difference in our community. By using the platform made possible by Minor League Baseball and stadium ownership, we aim to provide financial support and help raise awareness of charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of education, youth sports, and basic needs.







