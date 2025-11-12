Jordan Love to Host Green Bay Charity Softball Game Presented by Network Health on June 5

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The date has been set for the 2026 Green Bay Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health. Jordan Love will host the game on Friday, June 5 at Neuroscience Group Field with first pitch set for 7:05pm. The event will raise money for Love's Hands of 10ve Foundation.

Tickets for the game are available for purchase on Thursday, November 13 at 10:00am through this link, at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office. The game's event producer is TEAM LAMMI, a Milwaukee sports marketing and entertainment agency, which puts on events throughout the country.

"I am excited to again host the Green Bay Charity Softball Game," said Love. "We had such a great time last year interacting with fans and raising money to support the community. Packers' fans are the best, and I am so thankful for their support. I am looking forward to another great evening under the lights with my teammates."

Green Bay legend and Dancing with the Stars champion Donald Driver, who hosted the game for several years, will also be at the game and will be interacting with fans.

Tickets for the softball game are $85 for a premium box seat (first two rows), $60 for a standard box seat, $40 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $20 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables - which seat four - available at $320.

An exclusive on field VIP group photo experience with Jordan Love is available and includes two box seat tickets plus a photo for two with Jordan Love for a $1,200 donation to the Hands of 10ve Foundation. There are only 20 VIP group photo experiences available! Those may be purchased at this link.

Two All-You-Can-Eat sections are available in the stadium for this event with 69 seats down the first base line in the established All-You-Can-Eat section and an additional 48 seats All-You-Can-Eat seats available in the Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats behind home plate. This ticket option includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, hard seltzer, or water) for $100 per seat.

Fans may also purchase a special Wisconsin Four-Pack that includes a ticket for the Charity Softball Game and three undated vouchers to any Timber Rattlers regular season home game in 2026.

For Sponsorships, please contact event producer TEAM LAMMI at cbarnes@team-lammi.com.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Parking Lot Opens: 4:00pm

Stadium Gates Open: 5:00pm

Home Run Derby: 6:00pm

Softball Game Starts: 7:05pm

There will be a special tailgate area in front of the stadium that will feature special fan activation activities.

The mission of Jordan Love's Hands of 10ve Foundation is to inspire and empower children from all backgrounds to engage in sports, promoting physical and mental well-being. They also aim to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community. You are invited to join them in making a positive impact on society.







