Chiefs Drop 2025 Finale

Published on September 7, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - In a seesaw affair, the Chiefs came up short in Sunday's season finale, falling 7-5 to Beloit.

Peoria fell behind 1-0 after the game's first inning, but quickly grabbed the lead in the second. Jesus Baez ended his year on a high note, mashing a two-run homer to the opposite field to make it 2-1. Later in the inning, Anyelo Encarnacion doubled home a run, one of his three hits Sunday, to give the Chiefs a 3-1 edge.

Beloit scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to grab the lead. An RBI triple tied the score at 3-3. Then, a two-run single from Echedry Vargas staked Beloit to a 5-3 advantage.

The Chiefs scratched runs in each of the next frames and ultimately tied the game in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Won-Bin Cho.

The 5-5 tie was brief. Beloit jumped in front for good on a two-run single from Jesus Hernandez.

Peoria brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but a flyout to deep right ended the game and the season.

The Chiefs open the 2026 season on the road at Cedar Rapids.

