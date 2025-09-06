Offense Sputters in 4-1 Loss to Beloit

BELOIT, WI - The Peoria offense recorded just four hits Friday in a 4-1 loss to the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium. With the win, Beloit secured the second-half crown and a spot in the postseason.

Friday's game opened up with the Chiefs in front. With two on and two out in the second inning, Jose Cordoba lined into left field to score Ian Petrutz and stake the Chiefs to a 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Chiefs threatened again against Sky Carp starter Nick Brink. Peoria loaded the bases, but Brink got Andrew Sojka to line out to end the threat.

From there, the Peoria bats went cold. The Chiefs recorded just one hit over the game's final seven innings. Tre Richardson singled to lead off the seventh, but a 6-4-3 double play promptly erased Peoria's best chance at a rally.

Beloit grabbed the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning. Gerardo Salas entered in relief of Frank Elissalt, who worked two scoreless frames in his return from the IL. A double and two walks loaded the bases for Ian Lewis. The third-place batter doubled down the right field to give Beloit a 2-1 lead.

The teams traded zeroes for much of the night before Beloit got some insurance in the bottom of the eighth. A sac fly from Brandon Compton scored Aiva Arquette, the seventh overall pick in the 2025 draft. Later in the frame, the Sky Carp scored a run on a Peoria fielding error to extend their lead to 4-1.

Chase Centala fired a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down the save and start the celebration for Beloit. The Sky Carp improved to 66-63 with the victory and 36-27 in the second half.

The series continues Saturday from Beloit. Tanner Franklin will take the ball for the Chiefs in what is the penultimate game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from ABC Supply Stadium.







