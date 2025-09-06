Tait's Two-Run Double Lifts Kernels Past River Bandits, 7-5

Davenport, IA - Eduardo Tait's two-run double in the top of the ninth inning put the Kernels ahead for good Friday night in a 7-5 win over Quad Cities.

After a crazy 10-inning win on Thursday, the Cedar Rapids offense came out swinging on Friday. In the top of the first inning, Billy Amick ripped his first of three doubles in front of Brandon Winokur, who lifted the Kernels ahead 2-0 right away with a two-run home run.

In the bottom of the third, the River Bandits had the answer. A double and a single to begin the inning put two on for Hunter Ensley, who put Quad Cities on the board with an RBI groundout. Then, two batters later, Sam Kulasingam lined a two-run home run to lift the Bandits on top 3-2.

But that was the last Quad Cities lead of the night. Eduardo Tait doubled to lead off the Cedar Rapids half of the fourth and came in to score on a Misael Urbina RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

The Kernels jumped back in front in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Jaime Ferrer launched a solo home run down the left field line to give Cedar Rapids a 4-3 edge.

The River Bandits again responded in the bottom of the inning. Two walks and a sacrifice bunt put two in scoring position before a wild pitch leveled the score to 4-4.

Cedar Rapids took advantage of a wild pitch to jump back on top in the seventh. Amick doubled to begin the inning after he moved to third on a groundout; he scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-4.

But yet again, the River Bandits answered back. A single, a double and a walk loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the eighth. Daniel Vazquez then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game again at 5-5. But that was all Quad Cities could get in the inning. Eston Sull picked up a pair of strikeouts to end the frame and keep the game tied going to the ninth.

In the ninth, Kyle DeBarge was hit by a pitch and Amick singled in front of Tait, who scored both with a two-run double to jump the Kernels back ahead 7-5. Stull came back on for the bottom of the inning and slammed the door with a 1-2-3 frame to lock down the two-run win.

The victory is the Kernels' third in four games in Quad Cities and brings Cedar Rapids to 32-32 in the second half of the year. The final series of the regular season continues Saturday at 5:30 with Ty Langenberg on the mound, opposite Mason Miller.







