Captains Beat Loons, 3-2, Lake County Clinches Second Half Playoff Spot

Published on September 5, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (70-58) (36-27) and Lake County Captains (74-56) (39-25) played a third game this series, determined by one run. A Captains 3-2 win secured with excellent pitching on a cloudy 72-degree Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Lake County starter Caden Favors struck out six over six innings. The left-hander permitted one run. Eduardo Quintero would launch a game-tying solo home run in the sixth. The 375-footer to left center was Quintero's fourth in High-A and 18th overall. Quintero and Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin are the only minor leaguers with 18+ HRs and 45+ SBs in 2025.

- The Captains tallied one run in the third inning. Three straight Captains reached with back-to-back infield singles deflected off gloves that pushed across a run. Lake County centerfielder Jaison Chourio delivered an RBI single. Loons' starter Sterling Patick induced a groundout to end the inning and finished three innings.

- Four walks by Aidan Foeller aided two Captains runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bennett Thompson and Jose Devers walked consecutively. Juan Benjamin placed down a sac bunt and hustled up the line to force an errant throw by Gio Cueto. Lake County plated two on that play. Cam Day, inheriting two runners, earned a strikeout to close the frame. Day pitched 2.1 scoreless innings.

- Great Lakes pulled within one in the eighth. Eduardo Quintero drew a five-pitch walk against Captains reliever Izaak Martinez. Josue De Paula followed up with a liner to centerfield that saw a diving attempt by Jaison Chourio. The ball landed in front of Chourio and hopped past him for an RBI double. Jay Driver was inserted after the hit and induced a groundout and strikeout.

- The Loons went down in order in the ninth. Great Lakes left five on base in the contest.

Rounding Things Out

The Captains, with the win, clinched the second-half playoff spot and will face the West Michigan Whitecaps in the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series, starting on Tuesday, September 9th.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 6th, Great Lakes plays their penultimate game of 2025. Captains and Loons will see a first pitch time of 7:00 p.m. ET.







