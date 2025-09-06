Captains Beat Loons, 3-2, Lake County Clinches Second Half Playoff Spot
Published on September 5, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (70-58) (36-27) and Lake County Captains (74-56) (39-25) played a third game this series, determined by one run. A Captains 3-2 win secured with excellent pitching on a cloudy 72-degree Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.
- Lake County starter Caden Favors struck out six over six innings. The left-hander permitted one run. Eduardo Quintero would launch a game-tying solo home run in the sixth. The 375-footer to left center was Quintero's fourth in High-A and 18th overall. Quintero and Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin are the only minor leaguers with 18+ HRs and 45+ SBs in 2025.
- The Captains tallied one run in the third inning. Three straight Captains reached with back-to-back infield singles deflected off gloves that pushed across a run. Lake County centerfielder Jaison Chourio delivered an RBI single. Loons' starter Sterling Patick induced a groundout to end the inning and finished three innings.
- Four walks by Aidan Foeller aided two Captains runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bennett Thompson and Jose Devers walked consecutively. Juan Benjamin placed down a sac bunt and hustled up the line to force an errant throw by Gio Cueto. Lake County plated two on that play. Cam Day, inheriting two runners, earned a strikeout to close the frame. Day pitched 2.1 scoreless innings.
- Great Lakes pulled within one in the eighth. Eduardo Quintero drew a five-pitch walk against Captains reliever Izaak Martinez. Josue De Paula followed up with a liner to centerfield that saw a diving attempt by Jaison Chourio. The ball landed in front of Chourio and hopped past him for an RBI double. Jay Driver was inserted after the hit and induced a groundout and strikeout.
- The Loons went down in order in the ninth. Great Lakes left five on base in the contest.
Rounding Things Out
The Captains, with the win, clinched the second-half playoff spot and will face the West Michigan Whitecaps in the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series, starting on Tuesday, September 9th.
Up Next
Tomorrow, Saturday, September 6th, Great Lakes plays their penultimate game of 2025. Captains and Loons will see a first pitch time of 7:00 p.m. ET.
Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Offense Sputters in 4-1 Loss to Beloit - Peoria Chiefs
- Captains Beat Loons, 3-2, Lake County Clinches Second Half Playoff Spot - Great Lakes Loons
- Tait's Two-Run Double Lifts Kernels Past River Bandits, 7-5 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sky Carp Clinch Second Half Title - Beloit Sky Carp
- Pair of TinCaps Bash First Pro Home Runs in Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Rattlers Blow Past Cubs With Late Rally - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Overcome Errors, Drop Lugs - Lansing Lugnuts
- Jack Moss Collects Four Hits, Leads Dragons to 6-2 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Concede Late Lead in 9-2 Loss to Wisconsin - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: September 5 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Carr Transferred from A Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay and Game Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Dernedde's Walk-Off Sacrifice Fly Completes Captains' 4-3 Comeback Win over Loons - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Captains Beat Loons, 3-2, Lake County Clinches Second Half Playoff Spot
- Captains Walk-Off Loons 4-3, Great Lakes Now Must Win out to Make Postseason
- Quintero and Gelof Go Deep in Loons 11-5 Win over Captains
- Loons Lose Heartbreaker to Captains, 7-6 in 10 Innings
- Whitecaps Whack 12 Hits in 7-2 Win, Drop Loons Half Game Back