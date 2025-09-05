Captains Walk-Off Loons 4-3, Great Lakes Now Must Win out to Make Postseason

September 4, 2025

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (70-57) (36-26) and Lake County Captains (73-56) (38-25) played a nailbiter with the Captains down a run entering the bottom of the ninth. Lake County responded by scoring two and winning in walk-off fashion 4-3 on a cloudy 63-degree Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Jake Gelof gave Great Lakes the lead in the top of the ninth with a 396-foot home run to deep left center. Gelof's solo shot came with two outs. The longball is Gelof's 15th of the year, now the team lead. It came against Xavier Martinez, who retired five of six faced.

- Loons relievers Reynaldo Yean and Christian Ruebeck held a 2-2 score from the seventh to the eighth. Yean retired four, with a strikeout earned in the seventh. Ruebeck retired two to close the eighth.

- Lake County's Jose Devers, in the bottom of the ninth, went first pitch swinging to lead off the frame and put it out to tie the game. The ball lifted to left-center field tipped off the glove of Josue De Paula, who jumped and attempted to rob the game-tying homer.

- A Juan Benjamin single, Ryan Cesarini walk, and Maick Collado sac bunt loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth. Kyle Dernedde delivered a sac fly to left field with Benjamin scoring ahead of a throw by De Paula. Cam Day was warming up but never entered the game.

- Great Lakes starter Adam Serwinowski pitched 5.1 innings and struck out seven. The left-hander permitted no hits through his first three innings. Jaison Chourio singled to start the fourth, and Bennett Thompson followed with a go-ahead two-run home run, winning an eight-pitch battle.

- Kendall George stole four bases, earning his 100th stolen base of the season, and finished the night at 101. George singled, stole second base, and third base with an error, aiding him home in the first inning. George became the fourth MiLB player since 2000 to hit the century mark. The 20-year-old is the first Midwest Leaguer to 100 since Billy Hamilton's 103 in 2011 with the Dayton Dragons.

- The Loons tied the game at two in the sixth. Sean Matson walked three in the sixth, including Josue De Paula with the bases loaded. He'd retire the next two, stranding three. Great Lakes left 13 men on base and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Rounding Things Out

Now trailing by 1.5 games with three to go, the Loons must win out to make the Midwest League playoffs.

Up Next

Tomorrow, September 5th, Great Lakes and Lake County matchup at 7:00 pm.

