Whitecaps First to 90 Wins in Rout

Published on September 4, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps became the first team in pro baseball to reach 90 wins as they rolled to a 15-2 finish against the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 4,639 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Every 'Caps hitter crossed the plate at least once in the ballgame as they finished 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Woody Hadeen and Abel Bastidas both enjoyed career nights, as Hadeen finished 3-for-5 with three RBI, including an inside-the-park home run. At the same time, Bastidas finished 3-for-5 with a career-high four RBI, including a three-run homer in the blowout win.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Paul Sewald made his first rehab appearance since being put on the 60-day IL on July 15, tossing a scoreless inning with a strikeout before 'Caps pitcher Hayden Minton followed with two shutout frames. Meanwhile, West Michigan broke through in the third inning on a two-run double from Jack Penney, taking the 2-0 lead. The 'Caps then exploded for nine runs in the fourth, featuring Bastidas' three-run bomb and a two-run double from Brett Callahan - ballooning their lead to 11-0. West Michigan then added four more runs in the sixth, highlighted by Hadeen's three-run inside-the-park homer, making it 15-0 in favor of the Whitecaps. Minton tossed five scoreless frames before the TinCaps cracked the scoreboard in the seventh as second baseman Rosman Verdugo added a solo home run before first baseman Lamar King Jr. added an RBI single in the eighth, but 'Caps closer Marco Jimenez made quick work of Fort Wayne in the ninth, tossing a scoreless inning to send West Michigan to their 90th win, 15-2.

The Whitecaps improve to 46-17 in the second half and 90-38 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 24-39 in the second half and 55-73 overall. Minton (7-2) picks up his seventh win of the season while TinCaps starting pitcher Sam Whiting (0-4) suffers his fourth loss, giving up seven runs through 3.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps have a franchise-record 21 double-digit scoring performances this season while posting the best run differential in pro baseball at +289.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this season-ending six-game series on Friday night at 6:35pm. Pitchers Preston Howey and Maikel Miralles get the starts for the Whitecaps and TinCaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2025

