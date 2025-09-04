TinCaps Game Information: September 4 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-72, 24-38) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (89-38, 45-17)

Thursday, September 4 | LMCU Ballpark | 6:35 PM | Game 128 of 131

RHP Sam Whiting (0-3, 4.25 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Minton (6-2, 3.92 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost their eighth straight game Wednesday night, falling 8-4 to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) at LMCU Ballpark.

SUPERB SAM: Fort Wayne right-hander Sam Whiting tossed five no-hit innings last Thursday in his 12th appearance of the season. The 24-year-old acted efficiently, with 30 strikes among 50 pitches. Whiting worked as the piggyback option last week for Isaiah Lowe in his first relief appearance since July 30. He has allowed one run across his last nine innings of work, serving as the second game starter of last Thursday's doubleheader against Lake County.

MARSEE MANIA: On Wednesday, 2023 TinCap Jakob Marsee was named the National League's Rookie of the Month for August. In his first 25 games, he hit 10 2B, 3 3B, and 4 HR. The last player to reach those three feats in his first 25 MLB games was Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Marsee put together the best 13-game start to a Miami Marlins career in franchise history with a 1.414 OPS and 17-game start with a 1.246 OPS. On Wednesday, Aug. 13, behind a two-home run, 11 total base game, Marsee tied a Marlins franchise record with 7 RBI. Now through 32 games, Marsee is slashing .333 (39-117)/.410/.581 with 4 HR, 25 RBI, 9 SB, and 16 BB. He is:

¬â¹ ¬â¹- The first player since at least 1901 with 4 XBH and 4 BB in first 3 games

- 1 of 4 players ever to have 6 H, 5 XBH, and 4 BB in first 5 games

- Set a Marlins franchise record reaching base 21 times (13 H, 8 BB) through first 10 games

- Set a Marlins franchise record with 23 RBI in his first 23 games with the team

- First-ever MLB player to steal 6+ bases and record 10+ XBH in his first 13 games

- No other rookie in the live ball era (1920) has had a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game in a season

- The only other player to have a 4-game span with a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game is Grady Sizemore (Aug. 2008)

The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee batted .273 in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs, and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors.

BARRELLING BRENDAN: Catcher/First baseman Brendan Durfee launched his 6th home run of the season on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He has hits in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .294 (15-for-51). Durfee is second on the active roster in doubles and is fourth in the Midwest League in line-drive rate (26.1%). He is also second in the MWL in hitting the ball up the middle.

WATERING THE WELL: With an RBI single in the seventh and another base knock in the ninth on Wednesday, Kasen Wells has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Wells is hitting .292 (14-for-48) with four doubles and two walks in the stretch.

JACKHAMMERING COSTELLO: TinCap first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello clobbered his 10th home run of 2025 in Wednesday night's battle at LMCU ballpark. Costello started the span with his first multi-home run game on August 24 and is hitting .324 (11-34) with 7 RBI across the stretch. Nobody in the Midwest League has more home runs than Costello in the last week and a half, also ranking second in SLG (.706) and third in OPS (1.101) among players with at least 35 plate appearances. The 2024 10th round pick of the Padres has a knock in 8 of his last 9 contests.

MOVING ON UP: Eleven TinCaps have been promoted to Double-A San Antonio since the July 31 trade deadline. Relievers Josh Mallitz and Fernando Sanchez made the move this week, following their dominant August showings to end their tenures in Fort Wayne.







