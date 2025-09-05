TinCaps Lose Ninth Straight Game

Published on September 4, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost their ninth consecutive game 15-2 on Thursday against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

Second baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 23 Padres prospect) stood out for Fort Wayne (55-73, 24-38). The 20-year-old blasted his 13th home run of the season in the seventh frame and later reached on a walk in he ninth. Verdugo made three separate spectacular plays in the field, continuing his defensive clinic in 2025.

West Michigan (90-38, 46-17) scored nine of its 15 runs in the fourth inning, sending 14 hitters to the plate. Right-hander Hayden Minton delivered five scoreless innings of relief work after rehabbing big leaguer Paul Sewald tossed the opening frame.

Next Game: Friday, September 5 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Mikael Miralles

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Preston Howey

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: WOWO 92.3 FM & 1190 AM | TinCaps Radio.com

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







