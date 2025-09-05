Nuts' 5-Run 9th Shocks Dayton, Snaps Dragons' 15-Game Win Streak

September 4, 2025

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons (28-32, 49-76) brought a 3-0 lead to the ninth inning, three outs away from a 16th consecutive victory - only to see the Lansing Lugnuts (26-37, 62-67) plate five runs with two outs for a stunning 5-4 win on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark.

It was the Dragons' first loss since, ironically, a 3-0 defeat in Lansing on August 16.

After Nick Sando and Will Cannon blanked the Nuts over the first eight innings, Dayton turned to Irvin Machuca for the ninth. Ben Newton greeted him with a double and took third on a C.J. Pittaro groundout. Gunner Gouldsmith walked, but Ali Camarillo popped up to second. One out from victory, Machuca plunked Carlos Pacheco to load the bases. Cameron Leary followed with a single to left, scoring Newton and Gouldsmith while Pacheco flashed into third.

Dragons manager Vince Harrison, Jr. yanked Machuca in favor of Dylan Simmons, but Simmons drilled Casey Yamauchi with his first pitch, tossed a wild pitch to score Pacheco with the tying run, and walked Davis Diaz to reload the bases. Pedro Pineda followed Leary's lead with his own two-run single to left, giving Lansing its first lead of the night.

The Dragons threatened against closer Mark Adamiak in the bottom of the ninth, putting two runners aboard on a Jack Moss single and a catcher's interference, and sacrificing them into scoring position. But Dayton only managed one run on an Alexander Vargas sac fly, falling in defeat on a Diego Omaña flyout to right.

Lansing starter Steven Echavarria gave up three runs on seven hits and no walks in five innings in a no-decision, striking out four. Yehizon Sanchez blanked the Dragons in the sixth and seventh innings and Hunter Breault faced the minimum in the eighth to set the stage for the drama in the ninth.

In the win, catcher Davis Diaz went 2-for-3 with two singles and two walks.

The Nuts go for a second straight win on Friday at 7:05 p.m., pitting right-hander Jake Garland against Dayton right-hander Johnathan Harmon.

