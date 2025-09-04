Whitecaps Topple TinCaps, 8-4

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps piled on six runs through the first two innings as they cruised to an 8-4 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Austin Murr highlighted those six runs with a two-run triple in the first inning while finishing with three RBI on the night, bringing his series total to seven RBI, as West Michigan added 11 total hits while going 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the win.

The Whitecaps stormed in front with three runs in the first inning, thanks in part to Murr's contribution, before TinCaps outfielder Jack Costello responded with a solo homer in the second inning, trimming the lead to 3-1. West Michigan then piled on three additional runs in the bottom half, featuring an RBI double from Garrett Pennington, making it 6-1 in favor of West Michigan. Both sides plated individual runs in the fourth inning as Fort Wayne outfielder Kai Roberts plated Lamar King Jr. on a sacrifice fly before Pennington added his second RBI double of the night in the bottom half, increasing their advantage to 7-2. The 'Caps put up an insurance tally in the sixth on an RBI single from Murr, before Fort Wayne outfielder Kasen Wells sliced the lead to 8-3. The TinCaps showed signs of life in the ninth as King Jr. lined an RBI double to the outfield wall, but it was too late, as closer Dariel Fregio struck out Jack Costello to end the inning and earn West Michigan the 8-4 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 45-17 in the second half and 89-38 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 24-38 in the second half and 55-72 overall. Detroit Tigers pitcher Dylan Smith (1-0) picks up his first win with the Whitecaps in his second rehab appearance, going 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Meanwhile, TinCaps starter Clark Candiotti (1-7) allowed six runs (four earned) through 1.2 innings pitched in his seventh loss of the season. The Whitecaps are now four wins away from claiming the most wins in a single season in franchise history.

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series to conclude the 2025 regular season on Thursday night at 6:35pm. Righty Hayden Minton gets the start on the mound for the Whitecaps against the TinCaps Sam Whiting. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







