Sky Carp Hold off Chiefs in Wild Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp are on the precipice of their first playoff berth since 2018, thanks in part to a wild 8-7 victory over the Peoria Chiefs Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The victory, coupled with the Quad Cities River Bandits 9-5 defeat to Cedar Rapids in 10 innings, gives the Sky Carp a magic number of one with three games remaining in the season.

The Sky Carp got on the board in the third inning with Jesus Hernandez scoring on a wild pitch. The Carp looked to run away with the victory when they plated five runs in the fifth inning.

Ian Lewis hit an RBI single, Garret Forrester walked to force in a run, and Brandon Compton hit a two-run single to make it 6-0.

The Chiefs plated two runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to tighten up the game, but Wilson Weber and Wilfredo Lara came up with clutch two-out RBI hits to extend the advantage to 8-3.

Peoria made things interesting in the ninth, scoring four times before Justin Storm shut the door with the tying run at second base for his eighth save.

The Sky Carp will go for the clinch on Friday night against the Chiefs at 6:05 p.m. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Woodman's/Sky Carp bobblehead.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.