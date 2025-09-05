Rodriguez Drives in Four in High-A Debut, Chiefs Fall 8-7

Published on September 4, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







BELOIT, WI - In what was his High-A debut Thursday, 18-year-old Rainiel Rodriguez collected three hits and drove in four Peoria runs in an 8-7 defeat at Beloit.

The Chiefs fell into a big hole on Thursday. With a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the fifth, Beloit sent nine men to the plate and scored five times. An Ian Lewis single doubled the lead to 2-0. Then, after a bases loaded walk made it 3-0, a two-run single from Brandon Compton extended the lead to 5-0. A throwing error by catcher Ryan Campos scored another tally to cap off the lead at 6-0.

From there, Peoria was on the comeback trail. With two men in scoring position, Rodriguez lined a single into center to make it a 6-2 game. In the top of the seventh, a bases-loaded walk from Campos brought the Chiefs to within 6-3.

Chiefs reliever and Peoria native Mason Burns cruised through a pair of scoreless innings. With a career-high six strikeouts under his belt, Burns surrendered a two-out double from Wilson Weber to grow the Beloit lead to 7-3. Then, Wilfredo Lara singled in a run off of D.J. Carpenter to push the Beloit advantage to 8-3.

The two add-on runs turned out to be significant for the Sky Carp. Trailing 8-3 entering the ninth, the Chiefs pieced together a serious rally against Carson Laws. A two-out walk to Jesus Baez loaded the bases with two outs. Rodriguez followed with a two-run single into left field, driving in Andrew Sojka and Won-Bin Cho. The next batter, Deniel Ortiz, kept the line moving with a two-run double into the right field corner, bringing the Chiefs within a run at 8-7.

Needing to get the game's final out, Beloit turned to left-hander Justin Storm to face left-handed hitting Christian Martin. With the tying run at second base, Storm induced a popout to end the ballgame.

Peoria pounded nine hits over the game's final four innings before coming up a run short of the largest comeback win this season. Sky Carp starter Luke Lashutka allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings to earn the win.

With their victory and a loss from Quad Cities, Beloit's magic number dipped to one. They can clinch the second-half crown with a win Friday or a loss by the River Bandits.

Game four of the series is set for Friday at 6:05 p.m from ABC Supply Stadium.







Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.