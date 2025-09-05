Billy Amick Blasts Two Home Runs, Kernels Topple River Bandits in Extras, 9-5

Published on September 4, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Davenport, IA - Billy Amick crushed a pair of home runs and Misael Urbina posted three RBIs, including a home run of his own, to power the Kernels to a 9-5 victory over Quad Cities in ten innings Thursday night.

After being held to three hits and no runs Wednesday, the Kernels jumped ahead in the top of the third inning on Thursday night. Misael Urbina crushed the first pitch of the inning over the wall in left to lift Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Kernels added on. Billy Amick crushed a solo home run to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Quad Cities got on the board. With one out, Canyon Brown was hit by a pitch, then scored from first on an Erick Torres two-out RBI double to make it 2-1.

But that was the only run allowed by Kernels' starter Adrian Bohorquez. The right-hander went five strong innings, allowing just one run on two hits with five strikeouts.

In the home half of the sixth, the River Bandits took the lead. Sam Kulasingam led off the frame with a walk, then stole second. With one out, Daniel Vazquez lined a double down the left field line to plate a run to even the tally 2-2. After two walks loaded the bases, Canyon Brown singled into left to drive in a run to put Quad Cities in front 3-2. One batter later, a walk pushed across another run to make it 4-2. Now with two down, Nolan Sailors grounded an infield RBI single to bring in one more to make it 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, Cedar Rapids had the answer. Eduardo Tait doubled to lead off the inning, then scored on a Danny De Andrade single to make it 5-3. With one out, Poncho Ruiz singled to put two on for Urbina, who lined a base hit into center to plate both runs to level the score at 5-5.

In the top of the tenth, the Kernels ran away with it. Jaime Ferrer mashed a double to lead off the inning and plate the extra-inning rule runner to put Cedar Rapids back ahead 6-5. After Ferrer moved to third on a flyout, he came in to score on a wild pitch to make it 7-5. The next batter, Kyle DeBarge, then worked a walk to get on base in front of Amick who delivered his second home run of the night, a two-run blast to left to make it a 9-5 game, the score which would be the final after Paulshawn Pasqualotto came on out of the Kernels bullpen to pitch a scoreless bottom of the tenth inning.

The win improves the Kernels to 31-32 in the second half of the season and to 2-1 in the series at Quad Cities. Game four of the set is slated for Friday night at 6:35. Chase Chaney gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Drew Beam.







