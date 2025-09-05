Lansing Scores 5 in 9th to Edge Dragons 5-4, Snap Dayton Winning Streak at 15

Dayton, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts scored five runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Thursday night.

The Dayton loss snapped their club-record winning streak at 15 games, the longest winning streak by any Midwest League team in more than 20 years. The Dragons streak came to an end just two games short of the all-time Midwest League record of 17, set in 1965 by Cedar Rapids.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored in the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead. Peyton Stovall doubled to the right field fence with one out and scored on a single to right by Carter Graham. The Dragons scored again in the third inning when Carlos Jorge doubled to left-center field and scored on Stovall's single to center to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando continued his string of outstanding performances. Sando tossed five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits (both singles) with three walks and six strikeouts. Sando has given up only two runs over his last three starts totaling 17 innings and has allowed two runs or less in 11 straight outings.

The Dragons extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Alexander Vargas doubled to right and scored on Diego Omana's single.

Reliever Will Cannon replaced Sando to start the sixth and gave the club three very strong innings, allowing no runs on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. The Dragons took a 3-0 lead to the ninth inning.

Dayton reliever Irvin Machuca allowed a lead-off double in the ninth and then surrendered a one-out walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Machuca got a pop out for the second out of the inning and was within one out of closing out the game. But he hit Carlos Pacheco with a pitch to load the bases and then gave up a two-run single to Cameron Leary to make it 3-2. Dylan Simmons replaced Machuca with two on and two outs, still leading 3-2.

But Simmons hit a batter with his first pitch to load the bases and then threw a wild pitch to bring in the tying run. After a walk to Davis Diaz loaded the bases again, Pedro Pineda lined a two-run single to left field to give Lansing a 5-3 lead. Five straight Lugnuts batters reached base after the second out was recorded in the ninth.

The Dragons had a chance in the bottom of the ninth when Jack Moss singled and Carlos Sanchez reached on catcher's interference to put runners at first and second with no outs. Yerlin Confidan's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third with one out. Alexander Vargas lined out to deep right for a sacrifice fly to bring in one run and make it 5-4. But Diego Omana flied out to right field to end the game.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Jorge had three hits including a double. Stovall and Omana each had two hits.

The loss was the first for the Dragons since August 16 and their first loss of a home game since August 10.

